Suella Braverman says Rishi Sunak 'blocked' her 'on many occasions' from taking action on Rwanda

18 November 2023, 22:32 | Updated: 18 November 2023, 22:41

Suella Braverman said Rishi Sunak blocked her from taking action on Rwanda.
Suella Braverman said Rishi Sunak blocked her from taking action on Rwanda. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Suella Braverman has claimed that Rishi Sunak "blocked" her "on many occasions" from taking action on Rwanda to ensure migrant flights take off.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Braverman said that the Prime Minister's plan to bring forward emergency legislation to get around a Supreme Court ruling that the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful would not work before the next election.

Judges found on Wednesday that migrants sent to Rwanda would be at risk of 'refoulement' - being sent to a country where they could face persecution.

Mr Sunak also wants to work with EU countries to rework European human rights agreements so the UK can send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The former Home Secretary, whom Mr Sunak sacked on Monday, has instead suggested the legislation should block “all avenues of legal challenge”, as well as make amendments to the Rwanda agreement in line with criticisms highlighted by the Supreme Court.

Matt Frei caller has a plan to 'stop the boats'

She told the Mail on Sunday: "I welcome the Prime Minister's announcement that he wants to introduce emergency legislation, something for which I've been calling for several months, which he blocked.

"I'm very glad he changed his view in the last few days but this needs to be meaningful change in the law and tweaking and fine- tuning is not going to cut it... and we will not get flights off before the next general election.

"We need to exclude elements of the Human Rights framework, whether that's the ECHR [European Convention on Human Rights], the Human Rights Act or other international laws which have so far thwarted our ability to control our borders.'

"Polling I've seen says voters agreed with the things I've been saying about immigration, about policing, and I've been incredibly heartened by the positive response from colleagues.

"Over the last year I've met a lot of resistance from the Prime Minister to really allow meaningful work to take place.

Ms Braverman was sacked as Rishi Sunak started his Cabinet reshuffle.
Ms Braverman was sacked as Rishi Sunak started his Cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Alamy

"I've been blocked on many occasions over the last year to try and take action, whether it's on preparing a cogent Plan B to make flights take off or whether it's giving the police more powers."

It comes as it emerged that the government is also sending civil servants to Rwanda to make sure that the east African country's asylum system is up to scratch.

UK officials are heading to Rwanda for "training and assisting with case working in Rwanda, so that their system is as robust as possible,” a source told the Telegraph.

Read more: Govt 'absolutely determined' to make sure Rwanda flights take off before general election, home secretary tells LBC

Read more: 'I will not allow a foreign court to block Rwanda flights,' says Sunak as he announces emergency legislation

Ms Braverman has said the Prime Minister's new legislation won't get flights off the ground before the next general election.
Ms Braverman has said the Prime Minister's new legislation won't get flights off the ground before the next general election. Picture: Getty

“There is no longer any chance of stopping the boats within the current legal framework,” she wrote in the Telegraph earlier this week.

“Now is not the time to waste energy on a post-mortem of how we got here. What matters for those of us who believe in effective immigration control is how to move forward.

“This requires honesty. Above all, it demands of the Government an end to self-deception and spin. There must be no more magical thinking. Tinkering with a failed plan will not stop the boats.”

She continued: “To try and deliver flights to Rwanda under any new treaty would still require going back through the courts, a process that would likely take at least another year.

“That process could culminate in yet another defeat, on new grounds, or on similar grounds to Wednesday, principally that judges can’t be certain Rwanda will abide by the terms of any new treaty.

“Even if we won in the domestic court, the saga would simply relocate to Strasbourg, where the European court would take its time deciding if it liked our laws.”

James Cleverly is 'determined' that Rwanda flights will go ahead

She also added: “The entirety of the Human Rights Act and European Convention on Human Rights, and other relevant international obligations, or legislation, including the Refugee Convention, must be disapplied by way of clear ‘notwithstanding’ clauses.

“Legislation must therefore circumvent the lengthy process of further domestic litigation, to ensure that flights can take off as soon as the new Bill becomes law.”

Her comments come after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday that the Government could not guarantee the Rwanda flights would go ahead next year.

While the new Home Secretary, James Cleverly, told LBC that the Government is "absolutely determined" to make sure migrant flights to Rwanda take off before the next general election.

Mr Sunak’s emergency legislation also runs the risk of being rejected by the House of Lords, as some have labelled his proposal a “constitutional outrage”, according to reports.

The Prime Minister's emergency legislation would see Rwanda declared a safe country and block any legal challenges being levied against it.

It is thought the treaty will be announced on Monday and made it to law the week after.

Mr Sunak also hopes to work with Giorgia Meloni in Italy - a country that has faced years of difficulty dealing with migrants crossing the Mediterranean - as well as Spain and Austria to alter the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), The Sun said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt to 'face red wall revolt' if he cuts inheritance tax while squeezing benefits

Taylor Swift has cancelled her concert after the death of fan Ana Benevides

Taylor Swift postpones Brazil concert because of extreme heat after fan collapses and dies in Rio de Janeiro

Adam Johnson tributes on Saturday night

Adam Johnson's ice hockey teammates and fans pay emotional tribute to player whose throat was cut in freak incident

Family and supporters of the estimated 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza complete the final leg of a five-day solidarity rally calling for their return, from Tel Aviv to the Prime Minister’s office i

Thousands march on Jerusalem to press government to do more to free hostages

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip

Patients, staff and displaced people leave Gaza’s largest hospital

A bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 whisky on display during a media preview at Sotheby’s auction house in London

Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for record price at auction

Old books on a shelf

Century-overdue library book is finally returned

Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

Hundreds leave Gaza hospital amid Israeli invasion as dozens feared dead at UN shelter

Henrik Kristofferson

Skiing champion held back as he lunges at eco-activists trying to block race, after throwing snowballs at protesters

File photo of a Welsh air ambulance

Two people airlifted to hospital after being savaged by dog in north Wales, as police seize 40 animals from property

SpaceX Starship Launch

SpaceX launches new rocket but explosions end second test flight

Tom Evans was mugged on Table Mountain

British elite runner forced to quit race after being mugged at knifepoint for wedding ring and watch on Table Mountain

Iceland Volcano

‘Months’ before residents of Iceland town evacuated over volcano can go home

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian troops work to advance on Russian-held side of key river

Protesters and police in Waterloo on Saturday

Palestine supporters arrested at Waterloo 'sit in' amid dozens of marches, as demonstrators also target Starmer's office

India Tunnel Collapse

41 workers remain trapped in tunnel in India for seventh day

Latest News

See more Latest News

Danny Cipriani has left I'm A Celebrity after his marriage broke down

Danny Cipriani leaves I'm A Celebrity 2023 days before series opener after marriage breaks down
Israel Palestinians

Gaza communications blackout ends amid hope over critical aid deliveries

Israel Hamas War Week Two

Shifa Hospital patients and staff leave the compound, Gaza health officials say

Captain Tom's daughter has seen one of her businesses experience a drop in assets

Business run by Captain Tom's daughter loses thousands of pounds as she's embroiled in controversy over spa complex
Moldova Austrian President

Moldova’s ‘first dog’ nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

Grant Shapps visits Rolls Royce

Australia claims divers were injured by Chinese navy’s ‘unsafe’ use of sonar

Musk is facing a major advertiser boycott

Apple and Disney boycott X adverts as Musk threatens 'thermonuclear lawsuit' against pressure group in anti-Semitism row
Israel Palestinians

Jordan’s foreign minister condemns Israel as war with Hamas rages on

The army veteran had confronted a group of youths

Shocking footage shows moment teenager kills army veteran, 82, with single punch

Sunak plans to work with EU leaders to get Rwanda flights off the ground

Sunak 'ready to work with EU countries to overhaul ECHR' so he can send migrants to Rwanda

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'
The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit