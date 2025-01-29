Be bold and build: why the perception that Britain doesn't build is misguided

29 January 2025, 08:41

Be bold and build: why the perception that Britain doesn't build is misguided
Be bold and build: why the perception that Britain doesn't build is misguided. Picture: Alamy
Katy Dowding

By Katy Dowding

Contrary to popular belief, Britain is building. We’re good at it and should be proud that some of the world's best and brightest engineers call Britain home.

The issue isn't about our ability to build. It’s about the obstacles that prevent getting spades in ground on big road, rail, aviation and energy projects. Projects that are the powerhouse of UK plc.

There are three critical things government and industry need to tackle. The complex planning process, appreciating value not just cost and long-term political commitment to a transparent pipeline.

Doing the right thing, not the easy thing means we must have robust planning processes and regulations. They protect and enhance communities and the environment. But they’ve become disconnected, overly complex, and often have conflicting objectives and drivers.

Bold, pioneering projects are being frustrated because of an antiquated planning system that prevents brave, future-focused decisions and commitment to a predictable pipeline of work - essential to infrastructure growth.

Simplifying this raft of requirements will speed up project delivery. With more joined-up thinking we have the opportunity to deliver investment in the national interest and job certainty for the 2 million people employed by the construction industry.

Of course, we must be able to afford to build these projects. The Government has difficult choices to make. Decisions on spending taxpayers’ money cannot be taken lightly, but industry can’t invest without long-term certainty. Should we think differently about cost? I believe we should instead focus on the value these infrastructure projects deliver and use that to communicate and inform the objectives and prioritisation of projects.

Naysayers create noise and distraction about cost, but let’s look at recent history. The Elizabeth Line, investment in offshore wind or the reintroduction of trams in Edinburgh. All were contentious, but who would question their value now? Communities have been connected, businesses have thrived, the economy has grown. All possible due to brave, long-term and outcome motivated choices being made.

To really capitalise on a simplified planning system and focus on outcomes not £s spent; we need political leadership. This means long-term cross-party approach to infrastructure strategy rather than short-term thinking which shifts from election manifesto to election manifesto.

We need leaders to act with bravery. To tackle the big obstacles and unshackle businesses to be able to invest properly. At Skanska our purpose is to build for a better society – wouldn’t it be great if that was truly enabled?

This Government has the opportunity to send the signal that Britain is ready to grow, ready to be a pioneer again.

Let’s be bold, be brave and build.

________________

Katy Dowding is the President & CEO of Skanska UK.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

