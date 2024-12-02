Britain’s railway system is broken – it doesn’t have to be this way

By Johnny Jenkins

Getting the train in Britain has become more stressful than ever.

I write this aboard a train from Bath Spa to London Paddington on a Sunday afternoon. Multiple services before mine have been cancelled.

“Please move down the carriage and make use of all available standing space,” the driver announces.

Helpfully, he informs us that it’s an “overcrowded service.” I can’t help but roll my eyes. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Travelling on trains during the week is bad enough, but it’s even worse on weekends.

Today alone, we’re dealing with a shortage of drivers, a defective track, and speed restrictions. These issues have combined to cancel a significant number of services.

Hundreds of us trudge onto the train, frustrated by yet another shoddy service. We accept that seat reservations are a thing of the past and that first-class passengers will have their space invaded by the likes of me.

Passengers begin speaking to each other about missed connections. Parents desperately try to keep their children entertained. One woman even resorts to sleeping on the floor in the middle of the carriage.

On a different line recently, a friend of mine witnessed a child occupying the onboard bathroom as a seat. My friend desperately needed to use the facilities, but couldn’t bring himself to ask a child to vacate the only available space on the train.

The system is broken.

While these problems affect the entire country, London’s Euston station stands as a symbol of the wider failings.

Platform announcements are made at the last minute, leading to rushed passengers almost crushing one another and delayed departures.

Railway stations are understaffed and overcrowded, much like the services themselves.

Luckily, my journey lasted only an hour, but I won’t be rushing to make the trip again.

For decades, our national railway network has been romanticised. I’m not suggesting we’ll return to the golden age of luxury train travel.

All I’m asking for is for services to run on time. Am I being unreasonable?

