Dry January: Why do people hate something that just makes us healthier?

By Madeleine Wilson

For decades, the problems and health issues caused by alcohol have been staggering.

In 2023, The Inistitute of Alcohol Studies found that England recorded 8,274 alcohol-specific deaths, marking a 4.6% increase from 2022 and a 42.2% rise since 2019.

As well, it is worth outlining that billions of pounds are lost every year in costs associated with the police, ambulances, NHS care and absence from work - all as a result of alcohol use.

As the situation has worsened over time, there’s finally been a shift in perspective for some.

More and more people are going sober and discovering an entirely different side to life.

More energy, sharper brain power, genuine laughter, and greater success in their careers.

Yet there are still those who insist that the pub is the ultimate social hub.

For them, socialising always involves alcohol.

Football? Let’s have a beer. Darts? Let’s have a beer. A walk in the park? I’m bringing the tinnies.

The truth is that alcohol is well-known for bringing negativity into many people’s lives.

So, how can the economic benefits of the pub possibly outweigh the health and well-being of Brits?