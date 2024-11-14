Has John Lewis finally lost its Christmas spirit?

A still from this year's John Lewis Christmas ad, showing the retailer's Oxford Street store.

By Madeleine Wilson

For as long as I can remember, the John Lewis Christmas advert has been a staple of the festive season.

It has consistently been a highlight of British advertising, offering us heartfelt music, memorable settings, and endearing characters.

After last year’s disappointing Venus flytrap advert, I had higher hopes for this year.

As I do every year, I sat down this morning to watch the latest adverts.

To my surprise, it was Tesco’s masterpiece that underscores the importance of embracing enchantment during Christmas.

We all need that escape, whether it's through books or fictional films.

I want the children of this generation to experience the same joy I did, watching the classic John Lewis Christmas adverts from the past, like the 2015 Man on the Moon or Lily Allen’s 2013 animation of Somewhere Only We Know.

This was their chance to take feedback on board and bring back some genuine feeling and thoughtfulness to their festive campaign.

Unfortunately, this year’s advert hasn’t quite hit the mark.

The storyline follows the journey of a woman scrambling to find a last-minute gift for her sister. It’s clear they’re trying to capture shared memories from the sisters’ past.

However, with so many flashbacks featuring various brunettes, it feels like an assortment of different women rather than a story between two sisters.

One part that left me especially puzzled: why is she rummaging through her sister’s own room to find a present for her?

Isn’t the joy of gift-giving about something fresh, something special that shows thought?

One thing that Tesco has that John Lewis seems to lack is the knack for the small details that bring festive adverts to life.

The ad opens with the hum of relatable, daily life: a car engine, bustling street sounds, the clink of a teacup, and snippets of conversation.

The highlight, however, is the enchanting gingerbread theme woven throughout, a sweet gesture shared between a man and his grandfather.

The transformation of characters into gingerbread figures is nothing short of delightful.

In this day and age, can brands afford not to use the latest technology creatively to engage viewers?

Like in the Tesco ad, where characters turn into gingerbread, even the fish in a fishbowl!

Tesco nails the balance between magic and realism, leaving one to wonder: could they be overtaking John Lewis for good?

