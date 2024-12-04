Labour’s ‘renationalisation’ is no British Rail revival

4 December 2024, 10:55

Labour’s ‘renationalisation’ is no British Rail revival.
Labour’s ‘renationalisation’ is no British Rail revival. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Wolmar

The ‘renationalisation’ of the railways announced by Labour today is nothing of the sort.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is a bringing together of train operations with Network Rail which has been back in the state sector for more than a decade. It is not the recreation of British Rail which had total control over all aspects of running the railways from timetabling and ticketing to engineering and owning the rolling stock.

In many respects, that is a shame. British Rail, contrary to the frequent cheap jibes about the quality of its sandwiches, was actually a very efficient and effective organisation in the last decade of its existence.

And it was a transport organisation, not a catering service.

In fact, BR created a brilliant brand, InterCity, under which it ran its long-distance services. Its London commuter sector, Network SouthEast, was so successful at filling off-peak seats that it broke even, an amazing achievement for a suburban railway. 

It was run on a tight budget but managed to make improvements, such as the electrification of the East Coast Mainline far more cheaply than the privatised organisations which succeeded it.

Unfortunately, the new ‘Great British Railways’ will be a far less powerful body. It will not own the trains, nor will it be able to make investment decisions without reference to ministers. However, it will be an improvement on the present structure.

By bringing together the operation of trains with the maintenance of the infrastructure, it will be able to make decisions which benefit the whole railway, rather than individual companies seeking to make a profit.

There will be no more expensive ‘delay attribution clerks’ arguing who caused delays and there will be no compensation payments to operators for services disrupted by necessary engineering works. It will be easier for rail managers to focus on reducing delays and cancellations.

The Labour government has a lot riding on the success of this change. Taking back control of the railways figured strongly in the election campaign and ministers see the renationalisation as an emblematic reining back of the Tories’ strategy of privatisation across a range of sectors from electricity and gas to water and transport.

Passengers, therefore, will expect to see benefits in terms of improved performance and quite possibly cheaper trains. If they don’t get those, there will be widespread disappointment and political failure.

________________

Christian Wolmar is the author of British Rail, a new history, published by Penguin books and presents the Calling All Stations podcast. @christianwolmar.bsky.social

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Gregg Wallace’s Instagram fallout: how a misstep turned controversy into a PR disaster

Gregg Wallace’s Instagram fallout: how a misstep turned controversy into a PR disaster

1 day ago

Britain’s railway system is broken – it doesn’t have to be this way

Britain’s railway system is broken – it doesn’t have to be this way

2 days ago

'Right to die' debate must include the 'right to try' psilocybin, advocates urge

'Right to die' debate must include the 'right to try' psilocybin, advocates urge

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Louise Haigh has resigned as transport secretary after it emerged she pleaded guilty to a fraud offence

Haigh resignation a 'marked contrast' from Tories, says Starmer as Badenoch grills PM over fraud offence

Italy is banning metal key boxes outside properties.

Italy steps up war on Airbnb rentals as key boxes banned amid growing anti-tourism revolt

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court, at a previous court appearance in February

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson appears in court as he faces trial for 'assault and coercive behaviour against wife'

Calls to boycott dairy company Arla after firm use methane reducing additives to tackle burping cows

Calls to boycott dairy company over methane-reducing food additive used to tackle burping cows

A police officer lays a wreath at the spot where British police officer Yvonne Fletcher was killed

Man, 69, arrested in fraud probe linked to WPC Yvonne Fletcher fundraiser

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi will not face formal action over the religious message on his captain armband

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi to face no formal action over religious messages on rainbow armband

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teacher Lauren Patterson was stabbed and raped by Badr Hashim Khamis Abdallah Al-Jabr in Qatar in 2013

'We never got justice': LBC caller hits out at Qatar’s ‘farcical’ courts over 10 years after his stepdaughter’s killing
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander could not say what the cost of nationalising rail operators will be

Transport Secretary doesn't know cost of rail nationalisation

Police are searching for a dog owner (L) whose pet was filmed chasing and killing a deer

Shocking moment dog kills deer in Richmond Park - as police hunt pet’s owner

Teenage actor who starred alongside Tom Hiddleston in Loki reveals he’s homeless in London after ‘suffering abuse’

Teenage actor who starred alongside Tom Hiddleston in Loki reveals he’s homeless in London after ‘suffering abuse’
Tikquaan Stephenson-Walters, 28, was gunned down in north London in September

Reward of £20k offered to catch moped killer who gunned down graduate

The National Audit Office said current plans for prison capacity were 'insufficient to meet future demand'

Tory prison expansion plans 'years behind schedule' and 'billions over budget'

Woodbridge in Suffolk has been named the happiest place to live for 2024

Revealed: Full list of Britain’s ‘happiest places to live’ in 2024

Lisa Welford (L), best friend of Claudia Lawrence, was murdered by her abusive ex

Childhood best friend of missing chef Claudia Lawrence murdered 14 years after her disappearance
Ministers are looking at relaxing the Tory government's TikTok ban in a bid to woo younger voters online, LBC understands.

Ministers eye TikTok comeback to reach younger voters despite security concerns

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit