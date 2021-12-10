LBC Views: Plan B restrictions clearly have not been thought out

Plan B rules have not been "thought out" by the Government, writes Dean Dunham. Picture: LBC

By Dean Dunham

In a bid to slow down the spread of Omicron, the new Covid variant, the Government has announced the implementation of its ‘Plan B’ this week.

But the new restrictions clearly have not been thought out as can been seen from the major contradictions in the plan.

For example, from Monday 13th December Boris has said “you should work from home – if you can”. Yet, work Christmas parties are still allowed and in fact, in his words “should still go ahead”.

So you shouldn’t sit next your colleagues in the office, but its acceptable to drink and dance next to them in a party environment.

A contradiction or a convenient concession to help sweep the No.10 2020 Christmas party saga under the carpet?

From Wednesday 15th December you will need an NHS Covid Pass, showing your vaccination status or a recent negative lateral flow test - to gain entry to nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people (such as a football stadium).

As well as the issue of discriminating against those who have not been vaccinated, the lack of detail provided with this rule is already causing great concern for consumers.

What happens if you have a Christmas party or other function booked at a night club but you are not vaccinated? Will you be entitled to a refund?

What if you exclusively hire the venue for your work – will the rule still apply just because it’s a ‘nightclub?

What if your work hires a local venue (not a nightclub) for your Christmas party and puts on a disco?

How about those consumers who have tickets for concerts or sporting events but are not vaccinated – can they seek a refund?

The Government needs to urgently clarify all these matters by providing far more detail around the rules.

