LBC Views: Plan B restrictions clearly have not been thought out

10 December 2021, 11:40

Dean Dunham believes Plan B rules have not been "thought out".
Plan B rules have not been "thought out" by the Government, writes Dean Dunham. Picture: LBC
Dean Dunham

By Dean Dunham

In a bid to slow down the spread of Omicron, the new Covid variant, the Government has announced the implementation of its ‘Plan B’ this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But the new restrictions clearly have not been thought out as can been seen from the major contradictions in the plan.

For example, from Monday 13th December Boris has said “you should work from home – if you can”. Yet, work Christmas parties are still allowed and in fact, in his words “should still go ahead”.

Read more: PM brings back work from home guidance and more face mask rules in 'Plan B' Covid measures

So you shouldn’t sit next your colleagues in the office, but its acceptable to drink and dance next to them in a party environment.

A contradiction or a convenient concession to help sweep the No.10 2020 Christmas party saga under the carpet?

Read more: Minister: People can work at pub with pals but not the office - under 'crazy' Plan B rules

From Wednesday 15th December you will need an NHS Covid Pass, showing your vaccination status or a recent negative lateral flow test - to gain entry to nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people (such as a football stadium).

As well as the issue of discriminating against those who have not been vaccinated, the lack of detail provided with this rule is already causing great concern for consumers.

Read more: Un-masked singer: New rules to ensure shoppers wear face masks after 'ludicrous' loophole

What happens if you have a Christmas party or other function booked at a night club but you are not vaccinated? Will you be entitled to a refund?

What if you exclusively hire the venue for your work – will the rule still apply just because it’s a ‘nightclub?

What if your work hires a local venue (not a nightclub) for your Christmas party and puts on a disco?

How about those consumers who have tickets for concerts or sporting events but are not vaccinated – can they seek a refund?

The Government needs to urgently clarify all these matters by providing far more detail around the rules.

I will be discussing consumers rights in these situations on the LBC Consumer Hour, Friday at 9pm.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

James O'Brien's clinical analysis of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's clinical takedown of No10 double standards

2 hours ago

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

3 hours ago

Nick Ferrari was quizzing the Health Secretary

'Last week you told me there was no party!' Nick Ferrari grills Sajid Javid

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

2 months ago

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

2 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dominic Cummings said pictures of the alleged Christmas party at No10 "will get out".

Cummings says No10 Xmas party photos will 'inevitably get out' and bring down Boris
An emergency Cobra meeting will take place later chaired by Michael Gove, left

Emergency Cobra meeting on Covid-19 and Omicron spread to be held today
HM Naval Base Clyde.

Police probe unexplained death of Royal Navy serviceman at nuclear sub base
Julian Assange has come a step closer to facing a trial in the US. His partner Stella Morris, right at court today

High Court reverses decision not to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to US
Singer Louise Grayford belted out Xmas classics with a twist in a Waitrose

Pro vocalist highlights ludicrous mask singing loophole at the shops with LBC
Boris Johnson is fighting scandals on multiple fronts

Polls in freefall as sleaze allegations and Christmas party storm hit PM
At least 54 people died in the accident

Mexico: At least 54 dead after migrant lorry crashes into bridge
Paul Scully spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC today

Minister: People can work at pub with pals but not the office - under 'crazy' Plan B rules
Face masks have become mandatory in more indoor venues.

Covid: Face masks introduced for more indoor venues amid concerns over Omicron
Boris Johnson outside No10 Downing Street.

Boris cancels Xmas party amid fury over lockdown bash but says gatherings can go ahead