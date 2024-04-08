‘Scrap Net Zero target to fund NHS’ and don’t ‘tweet when drunk’, say Reform UK

Richard Tice’s Party used a seemingly rushed, last-minute press conference in Westminster to attack the Labour Party, and urged his party’s candidates not to tweet when drunk. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley

Richard Tice’s Party used a seemingly rushed, last-minute press conference in Westminster to attack the Labour Party, and urged his party’s candidates not to tweet when drunk.

With Parliament in recess and most MPs in their constituencies, Reform UK used a quieter political agenda to announce two major policies - and firmly park their tanks on Labour’s lawn.

The party’s leader Richard Tice outlined the first new commitment as he set out a bold, yet controversial, healthcare policy. The idea would see the net zero target, which the party “conservatively” estimate costs around £30 billion a year, scrapped and the money diverted towards the NHS.

Mr Tice pledged that such a move will see waiting lists eliminated within two years as he also incentivised people to use private healthcare to take the strain off of the NHS.

Reform UK leader Richard Tice. Picture: Alamy

He told LBC “we’re offering those who can pay, a way to contribute more should they so wish”, as he further pledged to take “millions of frontline NHS workers out of income tax altogether”.

Handing over to his party’s new-ish MP, the no-nonsense Ashfield bruiser Lee Anderson - we learned the party’s second flagship policy. Justice for Miners who have seen their pensions decimated.

A policy clearly dear to Mr Anderson’s heart, who said his mates and family have been ‘at him’ and “nagging” him to fight for.

After unsuccessful conversations with the Prime Minister and senior ministers over implementing the Business Select Committee’s recommendations from 2021 - the former Tory Deputy Chair explained that Richard Tice was on board.

With the party concurring it is a “scandal” and that Reform would implement the committees recommendations in full.

The Ashfield MP was criticised online, however, after it emerged that he did not sign an ‘open letter’ from Labour MP Stephanie Peacock at the time which endorsed all of the recommendations.

A tweet from Ms Peacock, who is a Barnsley MP, claims that she asked fellow coalfield MPs, including Mr Anderson, to back the calls - yet he did not sign it.

A Q&A with the media was largely overshadowed by comments from Reform UK’s colourful characters. A bizarre plea from Richard Tice followed where he urged fellow candidates “for heavens sake, if you’re going to have a glass on a Friday night, don’t use social media!”.

An issue which has plagued Reform UK, in recent days, weeks and months - with scrutiny on the party now higher than ever.

Reform UK are undoubtedly on the up. Their best by election result recently, the party’s first MP - a high-profile albeit risky defection and increasingly positive polling numbers. Indeed, a recent survey which showed Reform UK leading the Conservatives on 2016 Brexit referendum leave voters.

Richard Tice’s merry band currently feels a little like they have all just spontaneously met at an all-inclusive resort holiday buffet breakfast. The party keen to show that this unlikely cast of politicians are gelling and are soon-to-become a force to be reckoned with.

Richard Tice, Lee Anderson and Nigel Farage may not necessarily be natural bedfellows, and would look awkward sharing a drink together (and seemingly be banned from tweeting).

But at the moment the party’s strategy is ostensibly working as it seeks to be a natural home for disaffected Conservatives.

Today’s gamble will demonstrate whether Reform can genuinely attract ex-Labour voters too.