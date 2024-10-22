That ‘craft’ beer you’re drinking? It might be owned by an international beer giant

22 October 2024, 12:05 | Updated: 22 October 2024, 12:11

That ‘craft’ beer you’re drinking? It might be owned by an international beer giant.
That ‘craft’ beer you’re drinking? It might be owned by an international beer giant. Picture: Getty

By Andy Slee

By any meaningful measure independent breweries are a force for good in the UK; they contribute to local economy, create jobs and in some cases completely revitalise industrial or once-neglected areas of towns and cities.

You only have to look at the complete transformation of the railway arches in Bermondsey to being a hospitality hotspot, driven by a growing number of small independent breweries who began selling handmade beer direct from their breweries.

Their popularity created the famous ‘Bermondsey Beer Mile’, which attracts beer lovers from across the globe. The area now has modern bars, restaurants, bakeries and other hospitality businesses – but it all started from a handful of independent breweries who began pulling customers to the area.

Between them independent brewers employ 10,000 people, run over 2,000 pubs, bars and taprooms and pay millions in taxes here in the UK. They’re in demand too, with beer production volumes for independent brewers having now returned to pre-covid levels with an increase in consumers looking to buy local and support independent businesses.

For some people, as long as the beer tastes ok, that's all that matters, and that's fine by us. But many others want to support the local breweries and buy independent, but this can sometimes be more confusing and difficult than it seems.

YouGov research commissioned by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates  (SIBA) found that of 2,000 people surveyed, more people thought Beavertown Neck Oil – which is owned by Dutch mega brewers Heineken – was independent than genuinely independent brands who were also included.

People were then shown images of five beers from once-independent breweries that have been bought out by global beer companies: Beavertown Neck Oil (Heineken), Fullers London Pride (Asahi), Camden Hells (Budweiser), Brixton Reliance Pale Ale (Heineken), and Sharp’s Doombar (Molson Coors).

When informed that these breweries were actually owned by global companies and not independent, 75% of people surveyed said they felt consumers were being misled, the number was even higher amongst beer drinkers at 81%.

The Indie Beer campaign has been launched for those people for whom local provenance is important, helping them to find a great-tasting beer from an independent brewery.

As well as an “Indie Beer” trade mark on bottles, cans and beer taps in the pub, drinkers can also visit www.indiebeer.uk to find out in seconds if the brewery they're buying is truly independent or owned by a Global beer giant.

Beer has been around in Britain since Roman times, a beer in the pub is still an important part of our way of life. No one at SIBA will judge anyone on the beer they choose but for those who want to support a local brewery business “Indie Beer” is here to help.

Let’s raise a glass to that!

________________

Andy Slee is the SIBA Chief Executive.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

