What the hell are the police thinking? Why wasn't Rishi Sunak's house guarded, says Nick Ferrari

4 August 2023, 08:54

Just a day after eco-protesters scaled Rishi Sunak's private house, Nick Ferrari gave his views.
Just a day after eco-protesters scaled Rishi Sunak's private house, Nick Ferrari gave his views. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Nick Ferrari

By Nick Ferrari

You can't blame great Greenpeace, although I don't hold with their tactics. You can't blame them. They've got their point across.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Surely the blame must lie with the police?

Can I share with you? I won't tell you where, but Tony Blair has a house in a part of London where the last time I drove past, which admittedly was a couple of years ago, there was a police officer standing there then.

You're probably aware that former prime ministers have come into the studio, David Cameron for example, prior to his arrival, someone comes to check that we haven't hidden any bombs or whatever it might be.

And he quite rightly is accompanied by a detective.

I was at an event that Tony Blair attended six weeks ago. And quite rightly, he had two officers with him.

Now these are past Prime Ministers.

For the love of all that's holy. Why the hell haven't we got one bloke or woman? They don't have to be armed, just standing outside Rishi Sunak's house in Northallerton.

What the hell is North Yorkshire Police thinking?

While I don't agree with the stunt, I don't blame Greenpeace.

The blame must lie at the door, and I hate to say it, of the utterly inept North Yorkshire Police.

And, as ever in these cases, it's an Assistant Chief Constable wheeled out to take the flak.

Meanwhile, from the Chief Constable, who we understand to be earning something in the region of £155,000, we heard not a word.

She puts out the ACC to take the flak, meanwhile, she's sitting in her office with a cup of tea and a digestive biscuit watching it all go on.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

19 hours ago

The Met Police chief, in his push to reform the force’s work, needs to be open about the use of those powers and why they’re important if he wants to stop such vicious murders on the streets of London.

Getting knives off the streets is the only way to stop vicious deaths in London, writes LBC's Fraser Knight

1 day ago

Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

7 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

7 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

7 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has revealed that he was left paralysed on his right side

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain reveals stroke left him paralysed on one side

Harry and Meghan enjoy night out despite claims of Queen memorial snub

Meghan Markle's birthday date night with Prince Harry: Couple seen celebrating after claims of Queen memorial snub
Oceans hit highest ever recorded temperature as climate change blamed for seas soaking up heat

World's oceans hit highest ever recorded temperatures as climate scientists warn of a 'foretaste of the future'
Aidan Roche went missing in June in the Swiss Alps

Family of missing British hiker release his last videos as they urge mystery woman seen in clip to come forward
Sinead O'Connor's remains have been released to her family

Sinead O'Connor's remains released to family following post-mortem after singer's shock death
The Government has turned to private sector capacity in a bid to cut NHS waiting lists.

NHS 'goes private' in bid to cut waiting lists as independent companies asked to conduct scans and tests
Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house in Richmond, North Yorkshire

Eco-protesters who hit Sunak's house 'have cells all over the place' as they threaten 'major sporting event' stunt
Sunak and family looked happy on their trip - despite the eco protest back home

Rishi Sunak shrugs off eco-activists scaling his mansion as he's all smiles on California family holiday
Harry and Meghan will not be at the Balmoral event but Andrew will be

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed over Queen's memorial event at Balmoral but Prince Andrew will attend
Sadiq Khan has announced more support as he expand Ulez

All Londoners needing help scrapping car for Ulez eligible for thousands of pounds as Khan offers olive branch