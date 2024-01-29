Sunday, January 28: Future historians could remember that date as the day World War Three started

29 January 2024, 19:37

Joe Biden faces tough decisions about how to retaliate over the deaths of three US service personnel
Joe Biden faces tough decisions about how to retaliate over the deaths of three US service personnel. Picture: Alamy

By Theo Zenou

Future historians might remember Sunday, January 28, 2024, as the day World War Three started.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It happened overnight at a US military base in the arid desert of northeast Jordan, where the borders of Jordan, Iraq and Syria meet.

American soldiers were asleep in their tents. Suddenly, all hell broke loose and drones were firing at them. Three soldiers perished. At least 34 were wounded.

The vicious attack was executed by radical militants in Iraq and Syria backed by Iran.

In response, US president Joe Biden has pledged that “we will hold all those responsible to account”.

Biden’s likely opponent at the presidential election next November—former president Donald Trump—did not mince his words, blaming “this brazen attack on the United States” on “Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender.” He concluded" “We are on the brink of World War 3.”

Read more: Sunak urges Iran to 'de-escalate' after deadly drone attack on US soldiers in Jordan, as Trump warns of World War 3

This is typical Trumpian hyperbole, but this time the Republican might not be exaggerating. The death of American soldiers changes the geopolitical game.

Ever since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, Iranian-backed militias in the Middle East have been targeting American bases with drones. In a little more than 100 days, there have been a whopping 160 attacks. Almost all were unsuccessful.

But all it takes is one.

Now three US service members are in body bags, about to be flown back home. It’s the worst nightmare of every American president.

“It is a very dangerous escalation,” said John Brennan, the former CIA director, adding “there are going to be consequences.”

It now falls on Biden to decide what those consequences look like. He must act forcefully and retaliate.

The president needs to send a message to the militias—as well as their backers in Tehran—that the US will not stand for chaos. Only this can prevent further attacks.

But Biden must calibrate his response carefully. As analysts have repeatedly warned, the Middle East is a “tinderbox”.

In truth, it’s even worse than that. The Middle East is a stack of dynamite ready to blow up.

There are several interconnected conflicts underway there. In Gaza, Israeli forces are fighting Hamas.

They’ve also been exchanging fire with Hezbollah, another Iranian proxy, at the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Read more: British warships do not have missiles to take out Houthi rebel bases in latest armed forces blow

Off the coast of Yemen, the Houthis, also an Iranian proxy, have been raiding commercial ships and disrupting international trade.

Biden is keenly aware of how dangerous the situation is. That’s why he has already stipulated that the US retaliation to last night’s onslaught will come “at a time and in a manner [of] our choosing.” The president is buying himself time to make a cool-headed decision.

As Brennan said: “The big question for the White House is whether or not this was an Iranian-supported group or whether it was an Iranian-directed attack.”

In other words, whether Tehran explicitly ordered the latest strikes on American troops. If it turns out that it did, then the US could well hit military targets inside Iran.

At this stage, no option should be off the table. But whatever option Biden does choose, it must meet two criteria.

First, it must deter Iran and its proxies once and for all. Second, it must fall short of triggering all-out war.

Biden faces an incredibly tough call. To make it even tougher, he’s heading into a cut-throat election year.

Trump is leading in the polls. And for months now, Republicans have been depicting Biden as a bumbling leader who cannot keep Americans safe. Yesterday’s deadly attack has only given them more ammunition.

Biden knows full well that he has to look tough now. If he doesn’t, he could lose the election.

All these considerations are surely weighing on the president’s mind.

Joe Biden has a lifetime of experience in world politics. He served as a US senator for 36 years and as vice-president for eight years. He’s made hundreds of thousands of decisions. But his next might just be the most important one.

Theo Zenou is a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society. He has a PhD in US history from Cambridge University.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

How did we allow a generation to become addicted to disposable vapes? Writes Johnny Jenkins

How did we allow a generation to become addicted to disposable vapes? Writes Johnny Jenkins

7 hours ago

People crave hearing about what others have learned about life’s ups and downs, writes Craig Oliver

People crave hearing about what others have learned about life’s ups and downs, writes Craig Oliver

13 hours ago

File photo of a stop and search in London

The data is clear: racism persists in the British criminal justice system

4 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Pentagon has named three US soldiers who were killed in Jordan over the weekend

US soldiers killed in Jordan attack named by Pentagon, as report shows drone may have passed by mistake
Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson

Peaky Blinders star 'took cocaine at local pub' as he 'likes to slip into character for the fans', actor's lawyer says
Five people are believed to have developed symptoms of the degenerative brain disease despite being aged just 38 to 55

Alzheimer’s passed from corpses to patients in first reported case of disease’s transmission
Tickets for Jurgen Klopp's last game are costing as much as £25,000

Tickets for Jurgen Klopp's last Anfield game 'flogged for £25,000' after Liverpool boss confirmed exit
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon deny manslaughter

Cries of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten’s ‘brand new’ child were ‘traumatising’, court hears
Britain and the White House have blamed Iran-linked militias of being behind a fatal drone strike on a US base.

'We won't tolerate Iran's threats': David Cameron warns Tehran as new round of sanctions imposed
Valdo Calocane was given a hospital order for the manslaughter of three people in Nottingham

Police force refers itself to watchdog over probe into 'assaults' by Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane
Police intervened after a man threatened staff at a kosher shop in London

Knife-wielding 'attacker' forced from North London kosher supermarket 'after demanding staff talk about Palestine'
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/01 | Watch again

King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home

King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released