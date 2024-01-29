Sunak urges Iran to 'de-escalate' after deadly drone attack on US soldiers in Jordan, as Trump warns of World War 3

29 January 2024, 12:31

Rishi Sunak has condemned the drone strike on US troops
Rishi Sunak has condemned the drone strike on US troops. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak has condemned a drone attack that killed three American soldiers in Jordan, as he urged Iran to "de-escalate tensions" in the Middle East.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said that he was "concerned" about Saturday's deadly attack, which the US has blamed on "radical Iran-backed militant groups".

The strikes, which also left 34 injured, came against the backdrop of the war between Israel and Hamas, who are backed by Iran, as well as the US and UK's attacks on the Yemeni Houthis, another group of Tehran proxies.

Mr Sunak said: "We are concerned and would urge Iran to continue to de-escalate tensions in the region.

"We absolutely condemn what has happened over the past couple of days.

"My thoughts are with all of those impacted, those who lost their lives, their families and those that are injured.

"We stand resolutely with our allies to bring stability and peace to the region. And that's what we'll continue to work towards."

Read More: Three US troops killed in Jordan by drone strike blamed on 'Iran-backed militants' by Biden

Read More: 'We are on the brink of World War Three,' says Donald Trump after three US soldiers killed in drone strike in Jordan

Victoria Atkins: 'There has to be a de-escalation...we condemn these attacks very, very strongly'

The PM's comments came after US presidential hopeful Donald Trump said that the attacks showed that World War Three was in the offing.

Trump also blamed the "weakness" of Joe Biden, the current president and his rival for the White House in November, for the Saturday night attacks.

Mr Trump said: "This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

"Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my maximum pressure policy, the Iranian regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies."

He added: "This attack would never have happened if I was president, not even a chance – just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the war in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have peace throughout the world.

"Instead, we are on the brink of World War Three".

Joe Biden has blamed the attacks on Iran-backed militias
Joe Biden has blamed the attacks on Iran-backed militias. Picture: Getty

The strike was reportedly targeted at troops sleeping in tents in the Middle East region.

The attack has resulted in the first deaths of US service personnel since the renewed outbreak of conflict in the region after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," President Biden said in a statement.

President Joe Biden speaks at St. John Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Picture: Alamy

"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism," Mr Biden continued.

"And have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing."

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins called for de-escalation in the region.

"There has to be a de-escalation by Iranian-backed rebels and militia because this cannot be allowed to continue," she said as she condemned the attacks.

Donald Trump condemned the attacks
Donald Trump condemned the attacks. Picture: Getty

The UK's foreign secretary David Cameron said earlier: "We strongly condemn attacks by Iran-aligned militia groups against US forces. We continue to urge Iran to de-escalate in the region.

"Our thoughts are with those US personnel who have lost their lives and all those who have sustained injuries, as well as their families."

Jordan is used as a basing point in the region for the US, with 3,000 troops stationed there typically.

Since the war in Gaza began, US troops have come under fire in Iraq and Syria - but this attack is the first to take place outside of the chaotic conflict-laden countries.

Mr Biden, who was in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday, was briefed by defence secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and principal deputy national security adviser Jon Finer.

Syria is still in the midst of a civil war and has long been a launch pad for Iranian-backed forces there, including the Lebanese militia Hezbollah.

Iraq has multiple Iranian-backed Shiite militias operating there as well.

Jordan, a staunch western ally and a crucial power in Jerusalem for its oversight of holy sites there, is suspected of launching airstrikes in Syria to disrupt drug smugglers, including one that killed nine people earlier this month.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Roomba

Amazon calls off bid to buy robot vacuum cleaner firm

Toyota's chief executive bows

Toyota chief apologises over flawed testing at group company

Rodrigo Duterte

Former Philippines leader Duterte attacks Marcos

The officer stuck her tongue out at the gospel singer

Moment volunteer cop tells Christian singer she is 'not allowed to sing church songs outside church'

Wrecked mosque

Claims spelled out against UN employees accused of taking part in Hamas attack

Man suing police

Japanese citizens sue police over alleged racial profiling

The two boys have been named locally as Max Dixon and Mason Rist

'Our lives will never be the same': Devastated mum and sister of one of two boys stabbed to death in Bristol pay tribute

Vladimir Putin

Russian election officials register Putin to run in March election

As well as the Brexit bash, Boris Johnson was pictured at leaving drinks during the pandemic

Boris Johnson's booze bill for Brexit bash at No10 revealed after two-year legal battle

Kate has left the London Clinic

Kate goes home to Windsor and 'is making good progress' after 14 days in hospital following abdominal surgery

Bullfighting

Bullfighting resumes in Mexico City while activists protest outside

Iranian minister arrives

Pakistan and Iran agree to work together to improve security after air strikes

Exclusive
Richard Walker has backed Labour and criticised the Conservatives

Iceland boss Richard Walker sparks furious row after he backs Labour after 'begging Sunak' for a safe Tory MP seat

Ruby slippers

Dying thief who stole ‘Wizard Of Oz’ ruby slippers likely to avoid prison

Aslef members are striking for nine days

Rail bosses pocket huge bonuses and pay rises of up to £1m as passengers face nine days of strike chaos

France Farmers Protests

French farmers aim to put Paris ‘under siege’ in tractor protest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Road blocked with pile of tyres

French farmers threaten to escalate protest and take their tractors to Paris

Police outside a church

Islamic State claims responsibility over Istanbul church attack

Iceland CEO on his support for Labour after defecting from the Tories.

'The Tories have failed the nation': Iceland CEO and former Tory donor throws support behind Labour
Apple Europe App Store Changes

Apple unveils changes to iPhone app fees to comply with EU rules

A person died in the crash at Victoria station this morning

Pedestrian killed as bus smashes into stop outside Victoria Station

The baby was found at a pub in Leeds

Newborn found dead in pub in Leeds as police urge mother to come forward

30 million GP appointments could be freed up

'30 million GP appointments to be freed up' as pharmacists to start seeing patients for simple and common illnesses
A special review has been ordered into the NHS trust where Calocane was treated

Special review launched into NHS trust where Nottingham triple killer was treated before attacks
Top Iranian and Pakistani diplomats

Iranian foreign minister seeks to de-escalate tensions with Pakistan

The two boys have been named locally as Max Dixon and Mason Rist

Pictured: Two boys, 15 and 16, stabbed to death in Bristol as heartbroken sister pays tribute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles has extended his hospital stay

Charles 'extends hospital stay after prostate surgery', sparking 'health fears', as he scraps appointments for a month
Queen Camilla was seen smiling as she visited the hospital on Sunday.

Camilla smiles as she visits King on third day in hospital following successful prostate surgery
King Charles is spending a second day in hospital after his surgery on Friday.

King Charles spends second day in hospital following successful prostate surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit