We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

16 August 2024, 13:32 | Updated: 16 August 2024, 14:27

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport. Picture: Alamy

By Tirion Davies and Katy Ronkin

  • Tallulah Belassie-Page is the senior policy and campaigns officer at the Suzy Lamplugh Trust

There is an urgent need for a "whole-society response" to combat deep rooted misogyny that underpins male violence against women, writes Tallulah Belassie-Page.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Against the backdrop of recent horrific reports of violence against young girls, new figures from British Transport Police show a concerning rise in violence against women and girls (VAWG) on public transport.

The BTP report reveals that VAWG crimes on trains rose by 50% between 2021 and 2023.

This comes despite the tireless work of campaigners, including the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, to draw attention to the epidemic of VAWG occurring on public transport.

In 2021, the Trust published data from a pilot study that found that 97% of respondents had experienced some form of unwanted behaviour on public transport in their lifetime.

Such figures reveal the embedded culture of violence, aggression and abuse that persists on public transport.

Woman carrying bag and reading train timetable at station
Woman carrying bag and reading train timetable at station. Picture: Alamy

With new reports suggesting that VAWG is on the rise, there is an urgent need for a whole-society response to combat deep rooted misogyny that underpins male violence against women.

Labour’s commitment to halve all VAWG crimes in the next decade is crucial, and we await decisive government action on this epidemic, including better training for police and prosecutors to respond to VAWG that takes place on public transport in a sensitive and trauma-informed manner.

However, we all have a part to play when tackling VAWG on public transport.

Read more: Tommy Fury parties on lads’ holiday where it's claimed he 'cheated on Molly-Mae with Danish woman' before shock split

Read more: Prince Harry hits out at far-right disinformation after Southport riots while on Colombia trip

Calling out harassment when you see it is vital for fostering a society where everyone feels free to travel without fear.

Yet confronting harassment when you see it can be daunting and can sometimes risk escalating the situation further.

Following a growing national conversation around what the public can do to increase women’s safety, people and organisations want to take steps to be able to address the prevalence of unwanted and aggressive behaviours such as harassment that underly the broader cycle of violence against women and girls.

To accommodate public demand, the Suzy Lamplugh Trust and L’Oréal Paris formed a partnership to bring the expert approved international "Stand Up Against Street Harassment" training programme to UK audiences.

The programme is half an hour long and free of charge, driving awareness of harassment, as well as upskilling and empowering bystanders across various settings such as public transport, public spaces and workplaces, to help defuse situations, discourage harassers, and support victims.

This is a global programme, and over 1.3M people have been trained worldwide to date.

Whilst ultimately we need investment in prevention to address the root causes of misogyny, we can all contribute to a safer and more equal society by calling out harassment when we see it.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

2 days ago

Liverpool Crown Court in the Queen Elizabeth II law courts building in Liverpool city centre

Rage turns to regret as rioters face swift justice after Southport

7 days ago

Counter protesters.

Disinformation about riots 'terrifies communities and creates illusion protesters control streets'

8 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

3 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

3 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 36-year-old woman was sentenced to four years

Paedophile mum-of-six jailed after having threesome with two 13-year-old boys in son’s bedroom while he was at school
A heroic dance teacher who risked her life to shield children during the recent Southport attack has been readmitted to hospital.

Heroic dance teacher who shielded children in Southport stabbing readmitted to hospital

LNER's union ASLEF says it's over a claimed breakdown in industrial relations

LNER train drivers set to walk out almost every weekend from end of August until November

Missing: Eva Brown was last seen on August 9

Police ‘extremely concerned' for missing schoolgirl Eva Brown, 14, who has not been seen for a week
The man was shot in Nursery Road, in Knaphill, in the early hours of Sunday

Man shot by armed police in Surrey village last week has died in hospital

Kenneth Iwamass has admitted to injecting his boss Matthew Perry with ketamine, prosecutors say

Pictured: Matthew Perry's 'loyal and discreet' live-in assistant who 'injected Friends star with fatal ketamine dose'
Blood collection tubes monkeypox （MPOX） test positive results

Mpox virus detected in Pakistan as WHO declares global health emergency

Harry and Meghan have warned about the dangers of online misinformation and cyberbullying

Prince Harry warns about breakdown of ‘social cohesion’ and sounds alarm about online misinformation after UK riots
Male Barbary lion Qays at Belfast Zoo Kingdom of the Barbary Lion, the new habitat created for three barbary lions at Belfast Zoological Gardens.

Inquiry under way at Belfast zoo after worker ‘locked in enclosure with lions’

Two teenagers have been hit with terrorism charges

Two teenagers charged with 'extremely serious' far-right terror offences