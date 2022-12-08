Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

By Melissa Fleur Afshar

'Nobody wants to do a day's work' the presenter argued amid mass public sector strikes.

"We have lost the ability to put in a shift in this country...to put in graft!" argued Nick Ferrari.

"No wonder we're sliding down the table! Nobody wants to do a day's work," he added.

His comments came during a conversation with a caller, who made the argument that more people are struggling and striking because, "we're poorer as a nation."

"The truth is that we're poorer as a nation...we're not making enough," said the caller named Katherine.

Nick Ferrari then jumped in with his strong take on our inability to put in shifts and graft.

"Well I don't know, I've seen lots of people who have put in graft," responded Katherine.

"Well we have," asserted Nick.

"Have you seen the new law that's coming in? From day one, a worker can tell their boss whether they want flexible working patterns, whether they want to job-share, or whether they want to work from home [in a hybrid working pattern]." blasted the presenter.

Earlier on in their conversation, Katherine had argued that the cost of living crisis could be addressed by "redistributing" wealth.

Nick Ferrari cheekily responded: "Oh hello, here we go Jeremy Corbyn!"

"You have got to broaden your lens a bit," argued Katherine before putting Nick and his opinion on the spot.

"Why are you basically okay throughout this [cost of living] crisis Nick?" asked Katherine.

"It’s silly, you’re too well-informed and too hopefully intelligent to just say Jeremy Corbyn if I suggest something! There are people out there who literally cannot heat their homes! Who can't run medical equipment through their homes! You have got to think there [must be] a reason [for this]," Katherine continued.

She also argued that the "poorest paid in society", referencing those who are striking for fairer working conditions and wages, could absolutely be paid more by simply re-shuffling the economic status quo to boost national wealth.

The disgruntled caller argued that there are other ways to "deal with" the cost of living crisis and the current stand-off between the government and the striking public sector unions.

While Katherine had asked Nick to look intently at the "differential between the lowest paid and the highest paid" her view was not left unchallenged.

Nick Ferrari asked: "But how do you want to redistribute [the wealth]? Never have the top echelon paid as much in tax!"

Katherine responded that there had been a "tiny attempt" to allocate fairer wages and bridge the gap between the highest paid and lowest paid in Jeremy Hunt's autumn budget.

"[We saw that] when the [tax] threshold was bought down," explained the caller.

Katherine continued that techniques like not overturning non-domicile status could lead to "putting more money in the public purse", and while people have more disposable income they are more inclined to spend more.

This winter, the nation has been riddled with strikes across all corners of the public sector industries. Nurses, border force employees, ambulance workers, and railway workers are among the professionals planning coordinated industrial action.

In response to the uproar, the government has proposed a new piece of legislation that could see strike action becoming illegal for those planning to take to the picket lines this winter.