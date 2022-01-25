Boris Johnson was 'ambushed with a cake', says Tory MP amid birthday bash row

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson was "ambushed with a cake", a Tory MP has said amid the ongoing birthday bash row.

Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns - an ally of Boris Johnson - said that the gathering was not "premeditated", with the PM unaware it would be taking place.

His comments follow the latest in a series of partygate claims that Mr Johnson's wife, Carrie, organised a surprise birthday get-together on June 19 2020, which 30 people attended.

Mr Burns told Channel 4 News: "It was not a premeditated, organised party in that sense, that the Prime Minister himself decided to have.

"As far as I can see, he was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake.

"They came to his office with a cake, they sang Happy Birthday, he was there for 10 minutes.

"I don't think most people looking at that at home would characterise that as a party."

However, at the time, the first lockdown had been imposed and strict rules against indoor gatherings were implemented.

A full inquiry into the lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street could be published as soon as Wednesday, according to reports.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray, who has led the investigation, is expected to give the report to No10 on Tuesday evening, The Mirror said.

It comes as the Metropolitan Police dropped a bombshell on Tuesday morning when Dame Cressida Dick announced that the force will now investigate the allegations of Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street.

The PM's official spokesman had said earlier parts of Ms Gray's inquiry would not be published until the police investigation has ended, but other sections not covered by the probe could still be put out.

He later added her was aware of "speculation" that the Metropolitan Police did not object to the publication of the report.

"The advice that I have had is that there are still ongoing discussions, there are still details that need to be worked through between both the police and the investigations team," he said.