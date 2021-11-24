Boris Johnson dodges question at PMQs on whether he should 'call it a day'

24 November 2021, 12:50 | Updated: 24 November 2021, 13:40

By Emma Soteriou

Prime Minister Boris Johnson dodged a question at PMQs today on whether he has thought about his role amid ongoing criticism over a series of "missteps" in government.

SNP MP Ian Blackford confronted Mr Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions, saying he was "floundering in failure" as his leadership faces mounting criticism.

Mr Blackford said: "The past few weeks have shown this Tory Government at its very worst.

"A Tory sleaze and corruption scandal on a scale not seen since the 1990s, Tory cuts and tax rises that will leave millions of people worse off, a litany of broken promises from HS2 to carbon capture, social care, the triple lock on pensions, and who can possibly forget the £20 billion bridge to Ireland evaporated into thin air."

He asked the PM if he would consider "calling it a day before he is pushed out the door", to which Mr Johnson instead suggested talking less about politics and more about what the Government can do for the people of Scotland.

Mr Blackford later asked: "Why is the PM clinging on when he isn't up to the job?"

The Prime Minister snapped back that the Scottish National Government had to deal with their own problems as they were "falling in the polls".

He added: "Considering their manifold failures on tax, on education, on all the things the people of Scotland really care about, I'm not surprised."

Read more: No10 forced to insist PM 'still has a grip' as Tories send letters of no confidence

It came after Mr Johnson's key opposition - Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - also called for him to answer to speculation about him stepping down.

He said the only thing the Prime Minister was delivering was "high taxes, high prices and low growth".

Sir Keir drew attention to reports that backbenchers found the leader "embarrassing", with Chancellor Rishi Sunak "getting worried".

The Labour leader told MPs the Prime Minister's "routine is falling flat".

However, Mr Johnson attempted to change the subject, saying: "I’ll tell you what’s not working, it’s that line of attack."

Mr Johnson's chaotic speech at the Confederation of British Industry did not help his cause going into the latest Prime Minister's questions, after losing his place and referencing Peppa Pig World.

There have also been reports that several Tory MPs – including one whip – have submitted letters of no confidence against him as problems continue to grow.

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Parts of the UK could be blanketed in snow at the end of the week

UK set for 'prolonged snowfall' this week as several Arctic blasts head for Britain

Weather

Stella Creasy told James O'Brien people could be deterred from politics

MP barred from bringing baby to Commons hits out at 'system built for men'
Stella Creasy took her child into the Chamber.

Row breaks out after Labour MP Stella Creasy told her baby isn't allowed in Commons
Yvette Cooper share what the inquiry behind the migrants crisis had uncovered so far.

Yvette Cooper reveals English Channel migrant drone patrols only happen on weekdays
Hexham, Richmond-upon-Thames, Harrogate and Hove are the four happiest places to live in England

Happiest places to live in UK revealed after pandemic made people 're-evaluate' their lives
Bobbi-Anne McLeod's brother has spoken out following the discovery of a body.

Brother's tribute to 'beautiful and talented' Bobbi-Anne McLeod as two men are arrested
Priti Patel's Home Office should be stripped of the Windrush compensation scheme

'Truly shocking': Just one in 20 Windrush scandal victims have been given any money
Lissie Harper has campaigned for two years after Andrew was killed in the line of duty

'Andrew would be proud': Harper's Law will see criminals who kill police jailed for life
Dominic Raab has dismissed claims Boris Johnson has been the subject of a number of no confidence letters

Raab dismisses PM no confidence letters as 'tittle tattle' as party rating plummets
Dominic Raab defended Harper's Law

Raab: Harper’s Law isn’t blurring lines between murder and manslaughter