Boris Johnson sets out post-coronavirus job and training plan for adults

29 September 2020, 11:52 | Updated: 29 September 2020, 12:01

Boris Johnson wants to train up people with practical skills to address a looming jobs crisis
Boris Johnson wants to train up people with practical skills to address a looming jobs crisis. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Prime Minister has laid out plans to give "practical skills" to anyone who needs them at any stage in life if they have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a speech at Exeter College in Devon Boris Johnson said: "We're not giving anywhere near the amount right of support of young people who don't want to go to university. 

"The result is - business isn't happy, the economy is under-productive and many working adults are stuck in jobs without much future.

"So it's time for change - radical change. 

"We will be expanding apprenticeships.

"And we're going to change funding model so it's just as easy to get a student loan for a Further Education course than it is to do a three-year degree at a university."

Mr Johnson said the UK is suffering from a shortage of skilled builders, mechanics, engineers and IT experts.

"Somehow, our post-18 educational system is not working in such a way as to endow people with those skills," he said.

Mr Johnson said the coronavirus pandemic had exposed the "shortcomings" of the UK's educational system.

He wants to ensure there are "life-long" skills retraining opportunities.

This story is being updated

