Boris Johnson apologises after he 'misspoke' on rule of six

29 September 2020, 12:50 | Updated: 29 September 2020, 13:27

Boris Johnson appeared to get his own rules wrong when describing the Rule of Six
Boris Johnson appeared to get his own rules wrong when describing the Rule of Six. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson has apologised after getting his own rules wrong when asked to clarify the 'rule of six'.

Speaking in a press conference today, the Prime Minister said: "On the rule of six, outside the areas such as the North East where extra measures have been brought in, it's six inside, six outside, and in the North East or other areas where extra tight measures have been brought in you should follow the guidance of local authorities.

"But it is six in a home, six in hospitality, but as I understand it, not six outside. That is the situation here."

However current rules in England state gatherings of more than six people - whether it be indoors or outdoors - are banned.

The only exemptions for this rule are for households which are already larger than six, bubbles of more than six, or gathering for education or work.

First-time offenders who break this rule will be fined £200, which will double with every subsequent offence up to £3,200.

But the PM has since apologised for the mistake.

He tweeted: "In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home. You should also avoid socialising with other households outside.

"This is vital to control the spread of coronavirus and keep everyone safe. If you are in a high risk area, please continue to follow the guidelines from local authorities. "

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: "For the Prime Minister to not understand his own rules is grossly incompetent. These new restrictions are due to come into force across huge parts of the country tonight.

"The government needs to get a grip."

And Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said: "You can't just bluster your way through situations like this - making it up as you go has massive consequences, confuses people and undermines the very public health goals both local and central government are trying to achieve."

More to follow...

