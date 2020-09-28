UK records 4,044 new Covid-19 cases as death toll rises by 13

The coronavirus death toll has risen by 13. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A further 4,044 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK, taking the total number of positive cases to 439,013.

The number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 increased by 13 on Monday.

It brings the total number of deaths linked to coronavirus to 42,001.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,600 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Monday's figures have decreased from the day before and continue to remain under 6,000 for two consecutive days.

It comes as further lockdown measures for the north of England were announced by the Health Secretary on Monday.

England

England has a confirmed increase of 3,316 new cases bringing the total to 377,035 and a rate per 100,000 population of 669.8.

A further 13 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 29,918, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 60 and 97 and all had known underlying health conditions.

Wales

Wales recorded 286 new cases bringing up the total number of infections to 23,231 and a rate per 100,000 at 736.8.

Public Health Wales said no further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,612.

Scotland

There were 222 new cases in Scotland, as of Monday, bringing the total number of infections up to 27,798 and a rate per 100,000 to 508.8.

There were no further deaths reported.

Northern Ireland

There were 220 new cases recorded in Northern Ireland bringing the cumulative total to 10,949.

No new deaths connected to Covid were recorded.

The rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 shows the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The figures, for the seven days to September 25, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent three days (September 26-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Knowsley has the highest rate in England, with 422 new cases recorded in the seven days to September 25 - the equivalent of 279.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 152.5 in the seven days to September 18.

Burnley has the second highest rate, up sharply from 157.4 to 269.9 with 240 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has jumped from 165.4 to 262.2 with 1,306 new cases.

Other areas recording sharp increases in their seven-day rates include:

- Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 111.6 to 238.1, with 721 new cases)

- Manchester (up from 140.7 to 207.3, with 1,146 new cases)

- Sunderland (up from 107.3 to 185.8, with 516 new cases)

- Birmingham (up from 96.2 to 145.1, with 1,657 new cases)