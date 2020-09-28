Breaking News

Health Secretary announces ban on households mixing indoors in north east

28 September 2020, 16:11 | Updated: 28 September 2020, 16:46

Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement on Monday
Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement on Monday. Picture: Parliament TV

By Megan White

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has introduced legal restrictions on indoor mixing between households in any setting in the north east.

He announced the new measures on Monday as the number of cases in some places soared above 100 per 100,000 people.

The restriction will apply to the areas placed under a local lockdown two weeks ago - Northumberland, North Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, South Tyneside, Sunderland and County Durham.

A quarter of Britain's population is now living under a local lockdown, including most of south Wales and huge parts of the north.

The Health Secretary told the Commons: "Today I must announce further measures for the parts of the north-east where we introduced local action a fortnight ago.

"Unfortunately the number of cases continues to rise sharply. The incident rate across the area is now over 100 cases per 100,000. We know that a large number of these infections are taking place in indoor settings outside the home.

"And so at the request of the local councils, with whom we have been working closely, we will introduce legal restrictions on indoor mixing between households in any setting.

"We do not take these steps lightly but we must take them and take them now because we know that swift action is more likely to bring the virus under control and the quicker we can get this virus under control, the quicker we can restore the freedoms we all enjoy in the north-east and across the country."

The Government said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 4,044 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, taking the overall number of cases confirmed to 439,013.

The Government also said a further 13 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday.

This brings the UK total to 42,001.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been 57,600 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

More to follow...

