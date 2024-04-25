South Yorkshire Mayoral Election | Full list of candidates

25 April 2024

Full list of candidates. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The vote for the new mayor of South Yorkshire will be held on 2 May.

Residents will take to the polls to decide the next mayor to represent 1.4m people in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

5 candidates

Full candidate booklet

  • David Bettney - Social Democratic Party
  • Nick Allen - Conservative
  • Oliver Coppard - Labour
  • Douglas Johnson - Green Party
  • Hannah Kitching - Liberal Democrat

The winner is likely to be declared on Saturday 4 May.

