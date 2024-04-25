Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
South Yorkshire Mayoral Election | Full list of candidates
25 April 2024, 14:50
The vote for the new mayor of South Yorkshire will be held on 2 May.
Residents will take to the polls to decide the next mayor to represent 1.4m people in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.
5 candidates
- David Bettney - Social Democratic Party
- Nick Allen - Conservative
- Oliver Coppard - Labour
- Douglas Johnson - Green Party
- Hannah Kitching - Liberal Democrat
The winner is likely to be declared on Saturday 4 May.