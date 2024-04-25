South Yorkshire Mayoral Election | Full list of candidates

Full list of candidates. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The vote for the new mayor of South Yorkshire will be held on 2 May.

Residents will take to the polls to decide the next mayor to represent 1.4m people in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

5 candidates

Full candidate booklet

David Bettney - Social Democratic Party

Nick Allen - Conservative

Oliver Coppard - Labour

Douglas Johnson - Green Party

Hannah Kitching - Liberal Democrat

The winner is likely to be declared on Saturday 4 May.