West Midlands Mayor Election | Full list of candidates

By EJ Ward

The next election of the Mayor of the West Midlands will take place on 2 May 2024.

The full list of candidates who are running to become Mayor of the West Midlands are:

The Conservative Party's candidate for West Midlands mayor is the current holder of the position, Andy Street. Having previously served as the CEO of John Lewis, Street has been in office since the role's inception in 2017 and was re-elected in the 2021 election.

Richard Parker is the Labour Party's chosen candidate, bringing his experience as a former partner at the accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to the table.

For the Green Party, Siobhan Harper-Nunes has been announced as the candidate. Her background includes work in the public sector and with various charitable organisations, such as the Institute of Social Enterprise and the National Council of Voluntary Organisations.

The Liberal Democrats have selected Sunny Virk as their candidate. Virk is a barrister and mediator from the West Midlands, who also represented the party in the 2023 Tamworth by-election.

Candidates must submit their nominations by 16:00 BST on the 5th of April.

On 2 May, residents from seven council areas under the mayor's representation will cast their votes.

Established in 2017, the creation of the mayor's post was a prerequisite for the central government to grant more powers and financial resources to the local councils in the region.

The current mayor's role includes serving as a prominent advocate and representative for the area, engaging with the national government to secure additional support.