Which political party matches your views? The LBC Election Computer will tell you

The LBC Election computer. Picture: Getty

Which party's views most closely match your own? Answer these short questions to find out.

Based on the 2019 manifestos, you simply choose which statement you agree with most and it tells you which party you have agreed with the most.

It features the five parties currently polling the highest - Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Brexit Party and Green Party.

General Election 2019: Key details about the parties

Conservatives

Leader: Boris Johnson

Slogan: Get Brexit Done. Unleash Britain's Potential.

Current seats: 298

Labour

Leader: Jeremy Corbyn

Slogan: It's time for real change

Current seats: 243

Liberal Democrats

Leader: Jo Swinson

Slogan: Stop Brexit Build a Brighter Future

Current seats: 21

Brexit Party

Leader: Nigel Farage

Slogan: We are ready

Current seats: 0

Green Party

Leader: Siân Berry and Jonathan Bartley

Slogan: Fighting for Climate Action. If not now, when?

Current seats: