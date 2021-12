Breaking News

Jacob Rees-Mogg to be investigated by Parliamentary standards watchdog

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg will be investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg will be investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone, her office said.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross will also be investigated.

This story is being updated