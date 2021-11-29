No 'excessive' personal attacks or paid consultancy: Plans to fight MP sleaze published

29 November 2021, 14:00 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 15:29

The Commons Standards Committee has set out its proposals in the wake of the Owen Paterson saga
The Commons Standards Committee has set out its proposals in the wake of the Owen Paterson saga. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

MPs could face investigation if they make "excessive" personal attacks online and get banned from consultancy services under plans to clean up Westminster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Commons Standards Committee has set out its proposals in the wake of the Owen Paterson saga, which triggered anger at politicians' jobs outside of Parliament.

It also led to a review of standards in the Commons, after Boris Johnson attacked the existing system and attempted to back Mr Paterson before U-turning.

MPs would now be prevented from providing paid parliamentary advice, consultancy or strategic services.

A "senior judicial figure" would be asked to review if the current system for dealing with alleged breaches of the MP's code of conduct is fair.

And a new addition to the code, banning MPs from making an "unreasonable and excessive personal attack", would be made under the committee's proposals.

Read more: Christopher Chope tells fellow Tory MP to 'apply her mind' in Commons sleaze bust-up

Read more: Starmer kicks off Labour reshuffle appearing to blindside deputy leader

Other recommendations in the report include:

  • A new requirement for MPs to have a written contract for any outside work which makes explicit that their duties cannot include lobbying ministers, fellow members or public officials.
  • Tightening rules to prevent MPs claiming they were acting to prevent a "serious wrong" as a loophole for lobbying.
  • Increasing from six to 12 months the period during which lobbying is banned following receipt of a payment from an outside interest.
  • Introducing a new "safe harbour" provision so MPs can be protected from investigation for potential breaches of the code of conduct if they seek out and follow the guidance of officials before taking up a role.

Proposals could also tighten the rules around ministers' registering gifts and hospitality while serving in their roles.

Read more: Boy, 14, charged with murder of Ava White and remanded in secure accommodation

Read more: Boy, 14, among five teenagers jailed for combined 83 years over Keon Lincoln's killing

The committee report states the distinction between "Ministerial interests and Members' interests is not always clear cut" recommending that ministers should now enter all benefits and hospitality received.

Standards Committee chairman Chris Bryant said: "The past few weeks have seen a number of issues raised about MPs' standards, but the key overarching issue here is about conflict of interest.

"The evidence-based report published by my committee sets out a package of reforms to bolster the rules around lobbying and conflicts of interest.

Read more: Downing Street confirms schools won't break up early for Christmas amid Omicron fears

Read more: All adults to be offered Covid booster jab to fight Omicron variant

"These aren't the final proposals we're putting to the House. This report is the committee's informed view on what changes we need to tighten up the rules and crack down on conflicts of interests following a detailed evidence-led inquiry.

"We will consult and hear wider views on what we've published today before putting a final report to the House for a decision in the new year.

"If approved, these robust proposals will empower the standards system in Parliament to better hold MPs who break the rules to account."

The committee's report will be the subject of a consultation before a final set of recommendations is published in the new year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Barbados will become the world's youngest republic at midnight on 30 November

Barbados drops Queen as head of state to become republic

Emma Smart has been on hunger strike for two weeks

Insulate Britain protester on hunger strike moved to hospital wing of prison

Jack Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey resigns as chief executive

The booster vaccination programme will be extended to all adults, it has been confirmed.

Covid-19 booster jabs: Who is eligible and how can you book?

Javid has announced there are now 11 UK cases of the Omicron variant

Five cases of Omicron variant found in England taking total UK infections to 11

Breaking
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam gave the update on the booster programme live from Downing Street.

All adults to be offered Covid booster jab to fight Omicron variant

Keon was stabbed in Handsworth, Birmingham

Boy, 14, among five teenagers jailed for combined 83 years over Keon Lincoln's killing

Downing Street has confirmed schools will not break up for the Christmas holidays early

Downing Street confirms schools won't break up early for Christmas amid Omicron fears

Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, said she was unaware of any reshuffle by Sir Keir Starmer.

Starmer kicks off Labour reshuffle appearing to blindside deputy leader

Two teenage girls were spotted doing hand stands on a train track

'Deeply disturbing' footage shows teens doing handstands on level crossing

Live
The Scottish government has confirmed six cases of Omicron.

Live: Omicron likely spreading in the UK as all adults to be offered booster jab

A 14-year-old boy has been remanded in secure accommodation after being charged with the murder of 12-year-old Ava White

Boy, 14, charged with murder of Ava White and remanded in secure accommodation

Gordon Brown has been accusing wealthy countries of hoarding vaccines for months

Gordon Brown: Rich countries 'hoarding' Covid vaccines risks Christmas 2022

Ed Argar confirmed he is still making Christmas plans as the Omicron variant casts doubt on festive plans

'Is Christmas safe?': Health minister is still making plans despite Omicron concerns

The Health Secretary is due to address the House of Commons as the Government steps up measures to tackle a new strain of Covid-19

Javid set to make statement as Omicron spreads and booster announcement expected

The sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is set to begin in New York today

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother says Prince Andrew was 'cancelled' on 'dubious grounds'

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Gulpilil

Famed Australian Indigenous actor David Gulpilil dies at 68

Airport travellers

Nations across world look to tighten borders as more Omicron cases pop up
Sweden Politics

Swedes elect first female prime minister – for the second time in a week
Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport

Omicron shows need for global accord on pandemics, says WHO chief
India Farmer Protests

Indian government repeals farm reforms after year of protests
Xiomara Castro

Leftist holds commanding lead in Honduran presidential vote

People wearing face masks in Tokyo

Japan bans entry of foreign visitors due to Omicron variant’s spread
Millions of under-40s could be offered a booster jab if approved by the JCVI

Booster jabs for every adult to fight Omicron and save Christmas
Milos Zeman formalised the appointment from a transparent box

Covid-positive Czech president swears in new PM from glass box
Matthew McConaughey speaks at a ceremony honoring Guy Fieri with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Matthew McConaughey rules out running for Texas governor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC Political Editor Theo Usherwood gives his view

LBC Views: If Omicron resists the vaccine, Ministers have flexibility to go much further
Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch Live from 8PM

Ian Maxwell was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari speaks to Ghislaine Maxwell's brother ahead of trial
Macron's anger 'nothing to do with Brexit' but 'peculiar resentment' towards UK - ex-Tory leader

Macron's anger 'nothing to do with Brexit' but 'peculiar resentment' towards UK
Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 28/11 | Watch again

15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Is it your ‘human right’ to access theatres and nightclubs if you’ve not been jabbed?
David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

Ex-UKIP MEP: Macron deflecting 'Paris wokerati' with Patel ban

Ex-UKIP MEP: Macron deflecting 'Paris wokerati' with Patel ban
James O’Brien criticises Tory MP for blaming women for men’s crimes

James O'Brien takes aim at Tory MP for 'blaming women for men committing crimes'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police