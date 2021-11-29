Breaking News

Starmer kicks off Labour reshuffle appearing to blindside deputy leader

29 November 2021, 12:14 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 13:09

Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, said she was unaware of any reshuffle by Sir Keir Starmer.
Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, said she was unaware of any reshuffle by Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Sir Keir Starmer has kicked off his shadow cabinet reshuffle, appearing to blindside Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner who claims she was unaware of his plans.

The Labour leader began shaking up his front bench team on Monday morning, with Shadow Secretary of State for Young People and Democracy, Cat Smith MP, resigning and returning to back benches.

In a statement on Twitter, she said it's been an "honour" to serve on the Labour front bench since 2015.

"I’m looking forward to spending even more time at home here in Lancashire and standing up for my constituents," she said.

In her letter Ms Smith warned Sir Keir about the "damage" Labour was suffering because former leader Jeremy Corbyn is not being re-admitted to the party.

Read more: Downing Street confirms schools won't break up early for Christmas amid Omicron fears

Read more: Six cases of Omicron variant found in Scotland taking total UK infections to nine

Her letter said: "You will be aware that we had a meeting scheduled for later this week, during which I wanted to raise the issue of, and my concerns about, Jeremy not being readmitted to the Parliamentary Labour Party after he was readmitted into our party membership following due process.

"This position is utterly unsustainable and it is important that you truly understand how much damage this is causing in Constituency Labour Parties and amongst ordinary members, a number of whom are no longer campaigning."

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, who was giving a speech on standards, said she was not aware of any reshuffle in her party and appears to have been blindsided by the move.

"I've been concentrating on the job that I'm doing," she said.

She added that everything the Labour Party should be doing was focusing on getting into power.

A spokesman for Sir Keir confirmed he is undertaking a reshuffle of his front bench team.

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

No 'excessive' personal attacks or paid consultancy: Plans to fight MP sleaze published
Keon was stabbed in Handsworth, Birmingham

Boy, 14, among five teenagers jailed for combined 83 years over Keon Lincoln's killing
Downing Street has confirmed schools will not break up for the Christmas holidays early

Downing Street confirms schools won't break up early for Christmas amid Omicron fears
Two teenage girls were spotted doing hand stands on a train track

'Deeply disturbing' footage shows teens doing handstands on level crossing
The Scottish government has confirmed six cases of Omicron.

Live: Omicron likely spreading in the UK as booster announcement expected
A 14-year-old boy has been remanded in secure accommodation after being charged with the murder of 12-year-old Ava White

Boy, 14, charged with murder of Ava White and remanded in secure accommodation
Gordon Brown has been accusing wealthy countries of hoarding vaccines for months

Gordon Brown: Rich countries 'hoarding' Covid vaccines risks Christmas 2022
Ed Argar confirmed he is still making Christmas plans as the Omicron variant casts doubt on festive plans

'Is Christmas safe?': Health minister is still making plans despite Omicron concerns
Ian Maxwell was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari speaks to Ghislaine Maxwell's brother ahead of trial
The Health Secretary is due to address the House of Commons as the Government steps up measures to tackle a new strain of Covid-19

Javid set to make statement as Omicron spreads and booster announcement expected