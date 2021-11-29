Boy, 14, among five teenagers jailed for combined 83 years over Keon Lincoln's killing

29 November 2021, 13:40 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 15:48

Keon was stabbed in Handsworth, Birmingham
Keon was stabbed in Handsworth, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A group of teenagers who killed a 15-year-old boy in Birmingham have been jailed for a combined 83 years.

Keon Lincoln was shot and stabbed in the stomach during a gun and knife attack in January.

Jurors heard how he suffered eight sharp force injuries and a fatal wound to his abdomen from one of two gunshots fired on the afternoon of the 21st.

Yussuf Mustapha, 14, can now be named after a judge lifted a ban on reporting his identity.

He was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years.

Co-defendants Tahjgeem Breakenridge and Michael Ugochukwu, both 18, were given life for murder with a minimum term of 19 years.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was ordered to be detained at Her Majesty's Pleasure and serve at least 17 years.

Read more: All adults to be offered Covid booster jab to fight Omicron variant

Read more: Downing Street confirms schools won't break up early for Christmas amid Omicron fears

Prior to sentence, Keon's mother submitted a statement to the court in which she said she was "in a nightmare that I cannot wake up from."

In the statement, read to the court by prosecution barrister Michael Burrows QC, the victim's mother, who witnessed her son lying injured in the street after hearing gunfire, said: "The gunshots will forever ring in my ears, knowing that one of them ultimately ended my son's life.

"No reason for me can ever justify such an evil act."

Describing how she recalled comments made on the day of the murder and could see an image of her "beautiful boy's body being lowered into the ground," she said "heartless, evil monsters" had left her with thoughts and emotions she would have to live with for the rest of her life.

Read more: 'Is Christmas safe?': Health minister is still making plans despite Omicron concerns

Read more: No 'excessive' personal attacks or paid consultancy: Plans to fight MP sleaze published

Passing sentence, Lord Justice William Davis said the murder had been "carefully planned and executed" using a revolver and a car stolen for use in the killing.

"It's quite clear that all who came from the car were party to the use of the gun," the judge said.

The judge added: "When a 15-year-old boy is killed in that way the first question will be why? That question has never been answered.

"That does not mean that the murder of Keon was motiveless. It simply means that neither the jury nor I have any notion of what the motive was."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Barbados will become the world's youngest republic at midnight on 30 November

Barbados drops Queen as head of state to become republic

Emma Smart has been on hunger strike for two weeks

Insulate Britain protester on hunger strike moved to hospital wing of prison

Jack Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey resigns as chief executive

The booster vaccination programme will be extended to all adults, it has been confirmed.

Covid-19 booster jabs: Who is eligible and how can you book?

Javid has announced there are now 11 UK cases of the Omicron variant

Five cases of Omicron variant found in England taking total UK infections to 11

Breaking
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam gave the update on the booster programme live from Downing Street.

All adults to be offered Covid booster jab to fight Omicron variant

The Commons Standards Committee has set out its proposals in the wake of the Owen Paterson saga

No 'excessive' personal attacks or paid consultancy: Plans to fight MP sleaze published

Downing Street has confirmed schools will not break up for the Christmas holidays early

Downing Street confirms schools won't break up early for Christmas amid Omicron fears

Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, said she was unaware of any reshuffle by Sir Keir Starmer.

Starmer kicks off Labour reshuffle appearing to blindside deputy leader

Two teenage girls were spotted doing hand stands on a train track

'Deeply disturbing' footage shows teens doing handstands on level crossing

Live
The Scottish government has confirmed six cases of Omicron.

Live: Omicron likely spreading in the UK as all adults to be offered booster jab

A 14-year-old boy has been remanded in secure accommodation after being charged with the murder of 12-year-old Ava White

Boy, 14, charged with murder of Ava White and remanded in secure accommodation

Gordon Brown has been accusing wealthy countries of hoarding vaccines for months

Gordon Brown: Rich countries 'hoarding' Covid vaccines risks Christmas 2022

Ed Argar confirmed he is still making Christmas plans as the Omicron variant casts doubt on festive plans

'Is Christmas safe?': Health minister is still making plans despite Omicron concerns

The Health Secretary is due to address the House of Commons as the Government steps up measures to tackle a new strain of Covid-19

Javid set to make statement as Omicron spreads and booster announcement expected

The sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is set to begin in New York today

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother says Prince Andrew was 'cancelled' on 'dubious grounds'

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Gulpilil

Famed Australian Indigenous actor David Gulpilil dies at 68

Airport travellers

Nations across world look to tighten borders as more Omicron cases pop up
Sweden Politics

Swedes elect first female prime minister – for the second time in a week
Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport

Omicron shows need for global accord on pandemics, says WHO chief
India Farmer Protests

Indian government repeals farm reforms after year of protests
Xiomara Castro

Leftist holds commanding lead in Honduran presidential vote

People wearing face masks in Tokyo

Japan bans entry of foreign visitors due to Omicron variant’s spread
Millions of under-40s could be offered a booster jab if approved by the JCVI

Booster jabs for every adult to fight Omicron and save Christmas
Milos Zeman formalised the appointment from a transparent box

Covid-positive Czech president swears in new PM from glass box
Matthew McConaughey speaks at a ceremony honoring Guy Fieri with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Matthew McConaughey rules out running for Texas governor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC Political Editor Theo Usherwood gives his view

LBC Views: If Omicron resists the vaccine, Ministers have flexibility to go much further
Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch Live from 8PM

Ian Maxwell was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari speaks to Ghislaine Maxwell's brother ahead of trial
Macron's anger 'nothing to do with Brexit' but 'peculiar resentment' towards UK - ex-Tory leader

Macron's anger 'nothing to do with Brexit' but 'peculiar resentment' towards UK
Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Maajid Nawaz's powerful reaction to 'woke' Christmas ban

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 28/11 | Watch again

15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Is it your ‘human right’ to access theatres and nightclubs if you’ve not been jabbed?
David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

Ex-UKIP MEP: Macron deflecting 'Paris wokerati' with Patel ban

Ex-UKIP MEP: Macron deflecting 'Paris wokerati' with Patel ban
James O’Brien criticises Tory MP for blaming women for men’s crimes

James O'Brien takes aim at Tory MP for 'blaming women for men committing crimes'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police