Labour reshuffle: David Lammy promoted to shadow foreign secretary

David Lammy has earned a big promotion in the shadow cabinet. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Labour has revealed its reshuffled shadow cabinet, with surprise changes to its top team, including David Lammy being promoted to shadow foreign secretary

Wes Streeting is replacing Jonathan Ashworth in the key role as shadow health secretary, who had held the position since 2016.

Yvette Cooper has also been promoted to shadow home secretary.

Lisa Nandy has moved from her role as shadow foreign secretary to become shadow secretary of state for levelling up, set to take on Michael Gove.

Former leader Ed Miliband has been taken out of the business brief and will instead focus on climate change and net zero targets.

The full shadow cabinet list is:

Deputy Leader, Shadow First Secretary of State, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work: Angela Rayner

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Rachel Reeves

Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Industrial Strategy: Jonathan Reynolds

Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero: Ed Miliband

Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities & Local Government: Lisa Nandy

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey

Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport: Lucy Powell

Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Bridget Phillipson

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Jim McMahon

Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs: David Lammy

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Wes Streeting

Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department: Yvette Cooper

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Nick Thomas-Symonds

Shadow Minister of State at the Cabinet Office: Jenny Chapman

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Steve Reed

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Louise Haigh

Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, Party Chair and Chair of Labour Policy Review: Anneliese Dodds

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Jonathan Ashworth

Shadow Attorney General: Emily Thornberry

Shadow Cabinet Minister for Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan

Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development: Preet Gill

Shadow Chief Secretary to HM Treasury: Pat McFadden

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Jo Stevens

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: Ian Murray

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Peter Kyle

National Campaign Coordinator: Shabana Mahmood

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Thangam Debbonaire

Shadow Chief Whip: Alan Campbell

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Angela Smith

Opposition Chief Whip in the House: Roy Kennedy

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "The Labour Party I lead is focused on the priorities of the country. With this reshuffle, we are a smaller, more focused Shadow Cabinet that mirrors the shape of the Government we are shadowing.

"We must hold the Conservative Government to account on behalf of the public and demonstrate that we are the right choice to form the next Government.

"I'm particularly delighted that Lisa Nandy will take on the vital role of shadowing Michael Gove and leading on the levelling up agenda. After 11 years of Conservative mismanagement of our economy, delivering prosperity to all regions and nations in the UK will be a defining mission of the next Labour government, and there will be nobody better than Lisa to lead this work.

Sir Keir also hailed Mr Miliband, whose focus is far narrower now than his shadow business secretary job.

The conciliatory tone follows his apparent blindsiding of deputy leader Angela Rayner, who was giving a speech on standards as word of the reshuffle got out.

Sir Keir said: "Climate change is the most important issue facing this country over the next decade. Ed Miliband will lead in the Shadow Cabinet to develop Labour's extensive plans for net zero in a first term Labour Government, and hold the government to account for its failure to take action.

"Ed has a proven track record in government, and is a powerful, internationally well respected voice on the issue, and that's why I am delighted he has agreed to lead on this.

'Make Brexit Work is huge part of my agenda and that’s why I've asked Nick Thomas-Symonds to be in charge at International Trade and lead a Shadow Cabinet committee to deliver this crucial work.

'I want to thank all those who have left the Shadow Cabinet today for their great service to me and to our party. I look forward to working with the new team to show we are once again a serious party of Government, ready to fix the mess the Tories have got the country into and to inspire voters to believe that Britain’s best days are ahead of us."

