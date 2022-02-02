Live

Watch live: Boris faces PMQs days after damning Sue Gray report

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson is set to be grilled by MPs at Prime Minister's Questions days after Sue Gray's damning report into illegal Downing St parties was released.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Johnson is fighting to cling on to his premiership in the fallout of the report, which saw loyal MPs including Tobias Ellwood and Andrew Bridgen call for him to resign.

Read more: PM faces 'over £12k fines for party breaches' as Tobias Ellwood is latest Tory MP demanding he quit

Read more: Boris had 'prosecco-fuelled' party in lockdown but refuses to say he'll quit if fined

So far in response to the report he has promised an overhaul of the civil service and told MPs to await the results of the ongoing Met Police investigation into the parties.

You can watch PMQs live on LBC here or listen on global player.