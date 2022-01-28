National Insurance rise to be scrapped? PM 'wobbling' over plans amid fight for survival

28 January 2022, 01:24 | Updated: 28 January 2022, 01:30

Boris Johnson is said to be "wobbling" over National Insurance plans
Boris Johnson is said to be "wobbling" over National Insurance plans. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has refused to confirm that the National Insurance hike planned for April will still go ahead as he tries to win over Tories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Johnson acknowledged on Thursday that the 1.25 percentage point rise was "absolutely vital" in addressing NHS backlogs and fixing social care, but did not comment on whether it would go ahead in two months time.

It comes as the PM faces mounting pressure from Tories amid the ongoing partygate scandal that has taken over Westminster in recent months.

Reports have suggested either a delay to the rise or abandoning it completely is the condition that several MPs have if he wants to continue with their support.

A Government source told the Times: "He's wobbling, I think he would do anything to survive."

The paper said MPs who are considering putting in letters of no confidence in the PM have repeatedly told him that the rise must not go forward at a time when people are struggling to cope with the cost of living.

Read more: Boris says he will publish Sue Gray partygate probe in full as findings expected next week

Read more: PM should sack 'woke' No10 staff and 'neo-socialists', says former Brexit minister

However, there have been no official discussions about a delay, it has been reported.

One Government source said: "It's not a credible or responsible argument to say you can just borrow because of inflation and where interest rates have gone and are going to go."

The potential u-turn has left the Treasury concerned, according to The Guardian.

The paper said Chancellor Rishi Sunak had privately stressed to MPs that the tax rise had to go ahead as planned, with one frontbencher speculating that his position could become untenable if the decision is overruled.

Mr Sunak is said to believe that it would be "fiscally irresponsible" to change course because it would mean more borrowing as a result.

But right-wingers, including Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lord Frost, have been vocal in their opposition to the move, with the latte stating that the rises were "never necessary or justified".

The rush to win Tories over comes as both MPs and the public await the outcome of senior civil servant Sue Gray's probe into the partygate scandal.

Despite reports that it would be released before the end of the week, it is now believed the findings of the investigation will be shared early next week.

The Met also dropped the bombshell earlier in the week that they too would be investigating the claims of gatherings, despite previously refusing to over a lack of evidence.

It could spell the end of Mr Johnson's premiership, with the leader working on borrowed time to prove himself to be "the right man to lead" the country. 

