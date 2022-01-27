PM should sack 'woke' No10 staff and 'neo-socialists', says former Brexit minister

27 January 2022, 18:49 | Updated: 27 January 2022, 19:45

Lord Frost said the PM should fire his "woke" No10 staff.
Lord Frost said the PM should fire his "woke" No10 staff. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson should sack "woke" Downing Street staff and "neo-socialists", former Brexit minister Lord Frost has said in a scathing attack on No10 advisers.

Lord Frost called on Mr Johnson to make "significant" changes to the way his government is run to avoid being forced out of his position.

Lord Frost responded to a story in the Telegraph, which suggested a "total reset" was needed at No10 to avoid a "death spiral" amid the ongoing partygate scandal.

Mr Johnson has been under fire over a series of allegations around lockdown-breaking parties in 2020 and 2021, the latest being a birthday bash which No10 claims he only attended for 10 minutes.

However, some Tory MPs have come to the Prime Minister's defence, with Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns saying he was instead "ambushed with a cake".

In a series of tweets backing calls for the extreme change in structure, Lord Frost said: "Whatever conclusions about the leadership Tory MPs may draw from the Gray report and whatever follows, the crucial thing is significant change in policies and in systems and people around the PM.

"In policies - so we start delivering the huge changes needed to make sure we can create wealth & enhance freedom.

"In systems and people - so the levers of Government work, and, as Allister says,'with all the neo-socialists, green fanatics and pro-woke crowd exiting immediately'."

Read more: Boris says he will publish Sue Gray partygate probe in full as findings expected next week

Read more: PM to 'admit serious partygate mistakes' in a bid to prove he is 'right man to lead'

Mr Johnson earlier said he "regrets" not strictly enforcing lockdown rules in Downing Street during the pandemic but stands by the notion that "he is still the right man to lead" the country. 

It comes as MPs and the public await the release of senior civil servant Sue Gray's report into the party allegations which have taken over Westminster in recent months.

Mr Johnson said on Thursday that he would publish the probe in full and without delay once he received it from Ms Gray.

The Met also dropped the bombshell earlier in the week that they too would be investigating the claims of gatherings, despite previously refusing to over a lack of evidence.

Reports say Ms Gray's report has been delayed due to being combed over by lawyers for issues relating to the Met's investigation.

Downing Street said it is "hypothetically possible to still publish it today or tomorrow".

