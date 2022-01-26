Battling Boris vows to fight on at stormy PMQs ahead of partygate report

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer locked horns at PMQs. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson showed no sign of backing down as Sir Keir Starmer took him to task over partygate.

The Prime Minister, who is fighting to keep his job in the avalanche of allegations about Covid rule-breaking parties at No10 and Whitehall, tried to evade the Labour leader's grilling during PMQs.

Mr Johnson repeatedly trotted out his Government's achievements as Sir Keir tried to push him on whether he would release the Sue Gray investigation report in full and whether he would have to quit if he misled Parliament.

Sir Keir, after asking Mr Johnson if the Government's ministerial code - which governs how ministers should behave - applied to him, said: "I think the Prime Minister said yes, he agrees the code does apply to him. Therefore, if he misled Parliament he must resign.

"On December 1, the Prime Minister told this House in relation to parties during lockdown: 'All guidance was followed completely in Number 10', from that despatch box.

"On December 8 the Prime Minister told this House: 'I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged there was no party'. So since he acknowledges the ministerial code applies to him, will he now resign?"

Mr Johnson said: "No, Mr Speaker. Since he asked about Covid restrictions, let me just remind the House, and indeed remind the country, that he has been relentlessly opportunistic throughout.

"He has flip-flopped from one side to the other, he would have kept us in lockdown in the summer, he would have taken us back into lockdown at Christmas.

"It is precisely because we didn't listen to Captain Hindsight that we have the fastest-growing economy in the G7 and we have got all the big calls right."

Ms Gray, the senior civil servant, is due to release her findings, with some suggestions it could be released on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said it would be published "fairly imminently".

As Westminster awaits the report's publication, Mr Johnson came under fire for more damaging claims about a birthday event at No10 in which his wife Carrie gave him a cake as others sang "happy birthday".

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Truss was asked when Ms Gray's report will be released.

She said: "I don't know is the answer, I think it's fairly imminent but we don't know when it will be."

The Met has launched its own probe into partygate, and Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he welcomed the investigation so a line could be drawn under the saga.

Downing Street said on Tuesday afternoon the Government wants the report to be published "as soon as possible" and insisted No10 is not trying to block its publication.

The PM's spokesman said he would cooperate fully if officers needed to speak with him.

He said parts of the Gray inquiry would not be published until the police investigation was concluded.

Boris Johnson was pictured going for a run before his PMQs showdown. Picture: Alamy

Other sections would be put out, the spokesman said, later acknowledging he was aware of "speculation" that the Met did not object to the report being published.

Dame Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said on Tuesday: "As a result firstly of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and secondly my officers' own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid 19 regulations."

She added that updates would be given at "significant points" and went on: "The fact that we are now investigating does not, of course, mean that fixed penalty notices will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved.”

Recent revelations include claims of a birthday bash for Boris Johnson in June 2020, when England was under tight indoor socialising rules to curb the spread of Covid - limiting them to the "rule of six".

It was reported that up to 30 people went to a "surprise" party when Mr Johnson's wife Carrie presented him with a cake and staff sang "happy birthday".

Downing Street denied a claim he hosted a gathering in the PM's residence, saying he hosted a small number family and friends outside.

Despite some Conservatives calling for him to go, others have rallied. In much-ridiculed intervention, Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns told Channel 4 News: "It was not a premeditated, organised party in that sense, that the Prime Minister himself decided to have. As far as I can see, he was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake.

"They came to his office with a cake, they sang happy birthday, he was there for 10 minutes.

"I don't think most people looking at that at home would characterise that as a party."

Past revelations have seen Mr Johnson apologise to MPs for attending a garden drinks do in May 2020, which he insisted he believed was a work event.

Downing Street also had to say sorry to the Queen for an event attended by some Government staff on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, which the monarch attended under Covid rules.