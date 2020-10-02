Boris Johnson wishes Donald Trump 'speedy recovery' from coronavirus

Boris Johnson has given his "best wishes" to Donald Trump following his coronavirus diagnosis. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson has given Donald Trump and Melania Trump following their Covid-19 diagnosis.

He tweeted: "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."

The US President and First Lady were earlier this morning confirmed to have coronavirus.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Trump said he and Melania would begin their "quarantine and recovery process immediately" following the diagnosis.

He wrote on Twitter: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Follow LBC's LIVE BLOG for all the latest developments on this story

At 74, Trump is at higher risk of serious complications from the virus, although a statement from the White House said both he and the First Lady are "well at this time".

My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020

Their pair will now likely need to quarantine for the next two weeks while they recover, putting doubt over the possibility he will be able to attend the next debate on 15 October.

This morning's development also comes just a month before the US Presidential election on 3 November.

The UK Prime Minister had his own battle with coronavirus in April, and was ultimately hospitalised in intensive care where he battled the virus.

US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson also posted on Twitter: "President Trump & the First Lady are fighters - we pray for their speedy recovery."