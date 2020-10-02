Breaking News

US President Donald and First Lady Melania test positive for Covid-19

2 October 2020, 05:56 | Updated: 2 October 2020, 06:17

Donald and Melania Trump have both tested positive for Covid-19
Donald and Melania Trump have both tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has confirmed he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.

The US President said he and the First Lady would begin their "quarantine and recovery process immediately" following the diagnosis.

He wrote on Twitter: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Just hours before his positive test, Trump had said he and Melania were in quarantine after a close aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for the virus.

Ms Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally on Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night's first presidential debate against Joe Biden.

At 74, Trump is at higher risk of serious complications from the virus, although a statement from the White House said both he and the First Lady are "well at this time".

A letter released by the White House said the couple "both feel well at this time"
A letter released by the White House said the couple "both feel well at this time". Picture: PA

It added that the couple will remain at the White House during their recovery, and Trump is expected to continue his duties "without disruption".

Minutes before his announcement he was in quarantine, the White House distributed a schedule for Friday that showed he planned to go forward with a fundraiser at his Washington DC hotel and a political rally in Sanford, Florida.

The US has become the worst-hit nation by the virus, with over 200,000 dead and seven million confirmed infections.

Trump has been keen to downplay the severity of the virus, and in a bombshell interview two months ago defended and denied the severity of the spread of the virus, saying "it is what it is".

Since it emerged earlier this year, Trump, the White House and his campaign have played down the threat and refused to abide by basic public health guidelines - including those issued by his own administration - such as wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing.

Instead, Mr Trump has continued to hold campaign rallies that draw thousands of supporters.

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump

Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

Donald Trump waves using his right hand

Donald Trump in quarantine after aide tests positive to coronavirus
Trump adviser Hope Hicks tucks her hair behind her left ear

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

The Amazon logo

Nearly 20,000 US Amazon workers have tested positive for coronavirus
The government has reportedly considered building floating walls in the Channel to block migrants

Home Office 'considered' building floating walls to stop migrants, report claims
More than 40 independent cinemas will share £650,000 of Covid support funding

43 independent cinemas to share £650,000 of coronavirus support funding

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The London marathon will look different this year

London Marathon 2020: What are the Covid-19 guidelines and how will the virtual race work?
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained
Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Warrington South MP told LBC he was 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures

Warrington South MP 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures
Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns

Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns
The publican hit out at the 10pm hospitality curfew

Brewdog boss brands 10pm pub curfew 'absolutely bonkers'

Mayor of Middlesbrough hammers Government over new local lockdown rules

'What happened was forced on us without warning' - Mayor of Middlesbrough on restrictions
Will Halloween be CANCELLED? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers

Will Halloween be cancelled? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers
Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines

'This is the most narrow-minded view I've seen': Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London