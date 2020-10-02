US President Donald and First Lady Melania test positive for Covid-19

Breaking News

Donald and Melania Trump have both tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has confirmed he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.

The US President said he and the First Lady would begin their "quarantine and recovery process immediately" following the diagnosis.

He wrote on Twitter: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Just hours before his positive test, Trump had said he and Melania were in quarantine after a close aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for the virus.

Ms Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally on Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night's first presidential debate against Joe Biden.

At 74, Trump is at higher risk of serious complications from the virus, although a statement from the White House said both he and the First Lady are "well at this time".

A letter released by the White House said the couple "both feel well at this time". Picture: PA

It added that the couple will remain at the White House during their recovery, and Trump is expected to continue his duties "without disruption".

Minutes before his announcement he was in quarantine, the White House distributed a schedule for Friday that showed he planned to go forward with a fundraiser at his Washington DC hotel and a political rally in Sanford, Florida.

The US has become the worst-hit nation by the virus, with over 200,000 dead and seven million confirmed infections.

Trump has been keen to downplay the severity of the virus, and in a bombshell interview two months ago defended and denied the severity of the spread of the virus, saying "it is what it is".

Since it emerged earlier this year, Trump, the White House and his campaign have played down the threat and refused to abide by basic public health guidelines - including those issued by his own administration - such as wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing.

Instead, Mr Trump has continued to hold campaign rallies that draw thousands of supporters.

More to follow...