Donald Trump tells far-right group to 'stand down' after refusing to condemn them

1 October 2020, 06:26

Donald Trump has told a far-right group to 'stand down' following the election debate
Donald Trump has told a far-right group to 'stand down' following the election debate. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has told a far-right group to 'stand down', after refusing to condemn them during the first Presidential debate against Joe Biden.

During the debate in Ohio, the US President was repeatedly asked to condemn the actions of far-right organisations and militias, but Trump danced around the questions.

But when pressed further and asked if he would instruct the Proud Boys - a the male-only group of neo-fascists - to obey the direction of law enforcement, Trump said: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left."

However, he has now distanced himself from the group, who celebrated his words and claimed they saw a spike in people wanting to join.

"I don't know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a campaign stop in Minnesota.

The president went on call out forces on the other end of the political spectrum and tried to attack Mr Biden, echoing how he blamed "both sides" for the 2017 violence between white supremacists and anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Read more: 'Stand back and stand by' - Donald Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists

He said on Wednesday: "Now antifa is a real problem. The problem is on the left. And Biden refuses to talk about it."

In fact, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a congressional panel last week that it was white supremacists and anti-government extremists who have been responsible for most of the recent deadly attacks by extremist groups in the US.

Proud Boys leaders and supporters took to social media to celebrate the president's comments at the debate, with more than 5,000 of the group's members posting "Stand Back" and "Stand By" above and below the group's logo.

Read more: Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Who won the first Presidential debate?

He has now distanced himself from the group, who celebrated his words and claimed they saw a spike in people wanting to join.
He has now distanced himself from the group, who celebrated his words and claimed they saw a spike in people wanting to join. Picture: PA

And when Mr Trump was directly asked on Wednesday if he "would welcome white supremacist support," he ignored the question and again stressed the need for "law and order".

Trump has repeatedly been seen to skirt around the condemnation of white supremacists in America.

In 2017, following a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a white supremacist deliberately drove into peaceful anti-racism protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, the President described the incident as having "very fine people on both sides".

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

From l-r, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, walk off stage at the conclusion of the first presidential debate

Format to change after rancorous first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Jeremy Corbyn has apologised for having a dinner party with more than six guests

Jeremy Corbyn apologises for 'breaking rule of six' at dinner party
Trump

Donald Trump tells Proud Boys to ‘stand down’ following election debate
Early results from the study show around one in 200 people in England had coronavirus

Spread of Covid-19 in England 'may be slowing'

Stanley Johnson has apologised after being snapped not wearing a face covering while shopping

Boris Johnson's father Stanley pictured shopping without face covering
Nearly 30 tonnes of carrots were dumped outside the university for an art installation

29 tonnes of carrots dumped outside London university for art installation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
Gavin Williamson will speak in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is Gavin Williamson's House of Commons university update?
Several universities have locked down students

Coronavirus university rules explained: Are students shut in halls allowed to go home?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Duchess of Cornwall joined Gyles Brandreth in Poetry Together to commemorate National Poetry Day

The Duchess of Cornwall reads Auden poetry to mark National Poetry Day
Edwina Currie was speaking with Iain Dale

Edwina Currie on jobs in the arts: "You cannot save all the puppies"
Infectious disease expert "concerned" after Prime Minister's daily briefing

Infectious disease expert "concerned" after Prime Minister's daily briefing
Callers CLASH over Boris Johnson's performance as PM

'What do you expect him to do?': Callers clash over Boris Johnson's performance as PM
The caller told Shelagh Fogarty that the medics only listened once her male partner spoke up

Shelagh Fogarty speechless at caller's shocking hospital experience
'I wouldn't want the government going through my mail' - James O'Brien reveals why he changed his mind on state surveillance of emails

James O'Brien reveals why he changed his mind on state surveillance of emails

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London