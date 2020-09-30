'Stand back and stand by': Donald Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists

30 September 2020, 06:00 | Updated: 30 September 2020, 06:04

Donald Trump has refused to condemn white supremacists during a heated debate with Joe Biden
Donald Trump has refused to condemn white supremacists during a heated debate with Joe Biden. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has refused to condemn white supremacists during a heated Presidential debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden, instead telling them to "stand back" and "stand by".

The two politicians faced off in Cleveland, Ohio, for the highly anticipated first televised debate just over a month before the election.

The current US President was repeatedly pressed by the moderator, Chris Wallace, to condemn the actions of far-right organisations and militias, but Trump repeatedly danced around the question.

Instead he chose to criticise the actions of left-wing groups, saying: "I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not the right wing. I'm willing to do anything. I want to see peace."

But he went on to mention the Proud Boys - a far-right organisation often seen at violent protests - in his comments.

Read more: 'Will you shut up man?' - Trump and Biden get personal in first debate

Trump said: "Proud Boys - Stand back, stand by, but I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not right-wing problem... This is a left wing problem."

Antifa followers have appeared at anti-racism protests, but there has been little evidence behind Republican claims that Antifa members are to blame for the violence at such protests.

The President said for them to "stand by and stand back" in comments which have been met with fury
The President said for them to "stand by and stand back" in comments which have been met with fury. Picture: PA
Democratic Joe Biden was critical of the President's comments
Democratic Joe Biden was critical of the President's comments. Picture: PA

The Proud Boys celebrated the President's mention of them, with members calling it "historic", and claiming they were seeing a spike in membership.

Mr Biden shared a screenshot of alleged messages within the group following Trump's comments, and said: "This. This is Donald Trump's America".

Trump has repeatedly been seen to skirt around the condemnation of white supremacists in America.

In 2017, following a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a white supremacist deliberately drove into peaceful anti-racism protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, the President described the incident as having "very fine people on both sides".

Celebrities are among those to bring sharp and immediate criticism online, including from celebrities.

The current US President was repeatedly pressed by the moderator, Chris Wallace, to condemn the actions of far-right organisations and militias, but Trump repeatedly danced around the question
The current US President was repeatedly pressed by the moderator, Chris Wallace, to condemn the actions of far-right organisations and militias, but Trump repeatedly danced around the question. Picture: PA

In a stinging response, Frozen star Josh Gad, who is of Jewish descent, said: "The Nazis killed my family members. Tonight Trump told them to 'stand by.' I have never imagined saying these words in my life. 'Mr. President, F*** YOU.'"

Actress Kerry Washington, best known for her work on political drama Scandal, tweeted: "Once again. He refuses to condemn White supremacy. PAY ATTENTION FOLKS. Please vote."

Comedian and actress Robin Thede also accused Mr Trump of failing to condemn white supremacy, adding: "He encouraged it. The end. There are no two sides to this."

Singer Christina Perri tweeted: "We just watched the president of the united states UNABLE and UNWILLING to condemn white supremacy. you all just saw and heard that."

The Boys star Jack Quaid said: "He literally couldn't denounce white supremacy."

Zach Braff, best known for his work on TV comedy Scrubs, tweeted: "Only honest thing I digested: Nazis standby!"

And actor Patrick J Adams, the Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-star, said: "He just refused to condemn white supremacy. That just happened right?"

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the verdict from Hollywood was in favour of Mr Biden.

Many stars - include Mark Ruffalo, John Legend and Pete Davidson - were critical of the president.

"We can't put ourselves through another 4 years of this walking dumpster fire," Legend, a frequent critic of Mr Trump, said.

The debate - which was marred by frequent interruptions from Mr Trump - included segments on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and climate change.

Marvel star Ruffalo, a climate change activist, criticised Mr Trump's environmental record and said "he has no leadership qualities, he has shown that all he can do is denigrate and lie".

And best-selling author Stephen King, another vocal critic of the president, said: "You've got a decent man vs. a hulking, loudmouth bully with no specific plans on anything."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Donald Trump

Donald Trump: People will get to see my tax returns

Donald Trump and Joe Biden (Julio Cortez/Patrick Semansky/AP))

Donald Trump and Joe Biden trade insults in opening election debate
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate

US presidential debate: Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off in Cleveland
Election 2020 Debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden trade insults in opening election debate
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court

Donald Trump approached Amy Coney Barrett days before Supreme Court announcement
Priti Patel asked officials to explore sending asylum seekers for processing on Ascension Island

Priti Patel 'explored sending migrants to remote Atlantic island' - report

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
Gavin Williamson will speak in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is Gavin Williamson's House of Commons university update?
Several universities have locked down students

Coronavirus university rules explained: Are students shut in halls allowed to go home?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James O'Brien comforts emotional caller who lost catering job

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James comforts emotional caller who lost job
Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus

Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus
Krishnan Guru-Murthy sets out to James O'Brien the details of his investigation into the Trump campaign.

Trump suppressing black votes: Krishnan Guru-Murthy explains to James O'Brien
This caller was not pleased with the Government response to Covid

Caller brands Government handing of 10pm curfew an "omnishambles"
This was Shelagh's angry response to one person trying to skip the Covid test queue

Shelagh's response to a parent trying to skip the Covid test queue
James O'Brien dedicates his programme to this extremely upbeat caller

James O'Brien dedicates his programme to this extremely upbeat caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London