'Stand back and stand by': Donald Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists

Donald Trump has refused to condemn white supremacists during a heated debate with Joe Biden. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has refused to condemn white supremacists during a heated Presidential debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden, instead telling them to "stand back" and "stand by".

The two politicians faced off in Cleveland, Ohio, for the highly anticipated first televised debate just over a month before the election.

The current US President was repeatedly pressed by the moderator, Chris Wallace, to condemn the actions of far-right organisations and militias, but Trump repeatedly danced around the question.

Instead he chose to criticise the actions of left-wing groups, saying: "I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not the right wing. I'm willing to do anything. I want to see peace."

But he went on to mention the Proud Boys - a far-right organisation often seen at violent protests - in his comments.

Trump said: "Proud Boys - Stand back, stand by, but I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not right-wing problem... This is a left wing problem."

Antifa followers have appeared at anti-racism protests, but there has been little evidence behind Republican claims that Antifa members are to blame for the violence at such protests.

The President said for them to "stand by and stand back" in comments which have been met with fury. Picture: PA

Democratic Joe Biden was critical of the President's comments. Picture: PA

The Proud Boys celebrated the President's mention of them, with members calling it "historic", and claiming they were seeing a spike in membership.

Mr Biden shared a screenshot of alleged messages within the group following Trump's comments, and said: "This. This is Donald Trump's America".

Trump has repeatedly been seen to skirt around the condemnation of white supremacists in America.

In 2017, following a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a white supremacist deliberately drove into peaceful anti-racism protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, the President described the incident as having "very fine people on both sides".

Celebrities are among those to bring sharp and immediate criticism online, including from celebrities.

The current US President was repeatedly pressed by the moderator, Chris Wallace, to condemn the actions of far-right organisations and militias, but Trump repeatedly danced around the question. Picture: PA

In a stinging response, Frozen star Josh Gad, who is of Jewish descent, said: "The Nazis killed my family members. Tonight Trump told them to 'stand by.' I have never imagined saying these words in my life. 'Mr. President, F*** YOU.'"

Actress Kerry Washington, best known for her work on political drama Scandal, tweeted: "Once again. He refuses to condemn White supremacy. PAY ATTENTION FOLKS. Please vote."

Comedian and actress Robin Thede also accused Mr Trump of failing to condemn white supremacy, adding: "He encouraged it. The end. There are no two sides to this."

Singer Christina Perri tweeted: "We just watched the president of the united states UNABLE and UNWILLING to condemn white supremacy. you all just saw and heard that."

The Boys star Jack Quaid said: "He literally couldn't denounce white supremacy."

Zach Braff, best known for his work on TV comedy Scrubs, tweeted: "Only honest thing I digested: Nazis standby!"

And actor Patrick J Adams, the Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-star, said: "He just refused to condemn white supremacy. That just happened right?"

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the verdict from Hollywood was in favour of Mr Biden.

Many stars - include Mark Ruffalo, John Legend and Pete Davidson - were critical of the president.

"We can't put ourselves through another 4 years of this walking dumpster fire," Legend, a frequent critic of Mr Trump, said.

The debate - which was marred by frequent interruptions from Mr Trump - included segments on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and climate change.

Marvel star Ruffalo, a climate change activist, criticised Mr Trump's environmental record and said "he has no leadership qualities, he has shown that all he can do is denigrate and lie".

And best-selling author Stephen King, another vocal critic of the president, said: "You've got a decent man vs. a hulking, loudmouth bully with no specific plans on anything."