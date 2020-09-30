Breaking News

'Will you shut up man?' - Trump and Biden get personal in first debate

30 September 2020, 04:09 | Updated: 30 September 2020, 04:31

Donald Trump was asked to "shut up" by his rival Joe Biden
Donald Trump was asked to "shut up" by his rival Joe Biden. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Donald Trump and his presidential rival Joe Biden have fiercely clashed over coronavirus and race protests in the first US presidential election debate.

The president and his Democratic challenger made a number of scathing personal attacks on each other throughout the exchange which took place in Cleveland, Ohio, a key swing state, on Wednesday morning.

Moderator Chris Wallace had a difficult time controlling the two candidates who were repeatedly shouted at for interrupting one another.

Both men tried to assert their authority over the debate which caused a messy and uncivilised affair, with many people on social media calling it the "worst debate" they have ever seen.

After a raft of interruptions and badgering from the president, Mr Biden eventually snapped at his rival saying "Will you shut up, man?"

That came after Mr Trump pressed him over his refusal to comment on whether he would try to expand the Supreme Court in retaliation if the president's high court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, was confirmed to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Mr Trump said the Republicans "won the election and therefore we have the right to choose" Ms Barrett as a replacement for the late Ms Bader Ginsburg.

The former US vice president responded, saying Ms Barrett seems like "a very fine person" but that her nomination after "tens of thousands of people have already voted" was troubling.

On the issue of coronavirus, Mr Trump claimed without evidence that two million people would have died if his opponent had been president during the pandemic

Mr Biden replied to this claim and others made by his rival, saying: "Here's the deal, the fact is that everything he's saying so far is simply a lie."

He added: "I'm not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he's a liar."

The coronavirus pandemic's effects were in plain sight, with the candidates' lecterns spaced far apart, all of the guests in the small crowd tested and the traditional opening handshake scrapped.

The men did not shake hands and, while neither candidate wore a mask to take the stage, their families did sport face coverings.

Mr Trump struggled to define his ideas for replacing the Affordable Care Act on health care in the debate's early moments and defended his nomination of Ms Barrett, declaring: "I was not elected for three years, I'm elected for four years".

"We won the election. Elections have consequences. We have the Senate. We have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee, respected by all," he added.

The Tuesday night debate offers a massive platform for Mr Trump and Mr Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

This story is being updated...

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2020 Debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden trade insults in opening election debate
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court

Donald Trump approached Amy Coney Barrett days before Supreme Court announcement
Priti Patel asked officials to explore sending asylum seekers for processing on Ascension Island

Priti Patel 'explored sending migrants to remote Atlantic island' - report
Supreme Court Ginsburg Lying in State

Justice Ginsburg buried at Arlington in private ceremony

Mull of Kintyre Music Festival

Space station air leak forces middle-of-night crew wake-up

Graham Norton Show – London

Alicia Keys and Post Malone to perform at Billboard Awards

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Gavin Williamson will speak in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is Gavin Williamson's House of Commons university update?
Several universities have locked down students

Coronavirus university rules explained: Are students shut in halls allowed to go home?
UK universities including Manchester Metropolitan University have asked students to self-isolate

Which universities have Covid-19 outbreaks and where are students isolating?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James O'Brien comforts emotional caller who lost catering job

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James comforts emotional caller who lost job
Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus

Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus
Krishnan Guru-Murthy sets out to James O'Brien the details of his investigation into the Trump campaign.

Trump suppressing black votes: Krishnan Guru-Murthy explains to James O'Brien
This caller was not pleased with the Government response to Covid

Caller brands Government handing of 10pm curfew an "omnishambles"
This was Shelagh's angry response to one person trying to skip the Covid test queue

Shelagh's response to a parent trying to skip the Covid test queue
James O'Brien dedicates his programme to this extremely upbeat caller

James O'Brien dedicates his programme to this extremely upbeat caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London