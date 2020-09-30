Breaking News

'Will you shut up man?' - Trump and Biden get personal in first debate

Donald Trump was asked to "shut up" by his rival Joe Biden. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Donald Trump and his presidential rival Joe Biden have fiercely clashed over coronavirus and race protests in the first US presidential election debate.

The president and his Democratic challenger made a number of scathing personal attacks on each other throughout the exchange which took place in Cleveland, Ohio, a key swing state, on Wednesday morning.

Moderator Chris Wallace had a difficult time controlling the two candidates who were repeatedly shouted at for interrupting one another.

Both men tried to assert their authority over the debate which caused a messy and uncivilised affair, with many people on social media calling it the "worst debate" they have ever seen.

After a raft of interruptions and badgering from the president, Mr Biden eventually snapped at his rival saying "Will you shut up, man?"

"Will you shut up, man?"



Joe Biden tells Donald Trump to “shut up” after the president repeatedly interrupted him in an ill-tempered exchange at the first presidential debate.#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/8mk7uuaY1T — LBC (@LBC) September 30, 2020

That came after Mr Trump pressed him over his refusal to comment on whether he would try to expand the Supreme Court in retaliation if the president's high court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, was confirmed to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Mr Trump said the Republicans "won the election and therefore we have the right to choose" Ms Barrett as a replacement for the late Ms Bader Ginsburg.

The former US vice president responded, saying Ms Barrett seems like "a very fine person" but that her nomination after "tens of thousands of people have already voted" was troubling.

On the issue of coronavirus, Mr Trump claimed without evidence that two million people would have died if his opponent had been president during the pandemic

Mr Biden replied to this claim and others made by his rival, saying: "Here's the deal, the fact is that everything he's saying so far is simply a lie."

He added: "I'm not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he's a liar."

Joe Biden accuses Donald Trump of being the “worst president America has ever had," in a heated exchange over the President’s tax returns. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/gMX5WmemJ2 — LBC (@LBC) September 30, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic's effects were in plain sight, with the candidates' lecterns spaced far apart, all of the guests in the small crowd tested and the traditional opening handshake scrapped.

The men did not shake hands and, while neither candidate wore a mask to take the stage, their families did sport face coverings.

Mr Trump struggled to define his ideas for replacing the Affordable Care Act on health care in the debate's early moments and defended his nomination of Ms Barrett, declaring: "I was not elected for three years, I'm elected for four years".

"We won the election. Elections have consequences. We have the Senate. We have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee, respected by all," he added.

The Tuesday night debate offers a massive platform for Mr Trump and Mr Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

