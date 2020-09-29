First US presidential election debate: Trump and Biden to clash in Ohio

By Maddie Goodfellow

The first US presidential debate will take place between Joe Biden and Donald Trump at 2am on Wednesday morning. LBC and LBC News will be bringing you all the twists and turns as they happen.

The election campaign will officially be in full swing as the incumbent president faces off against his Democratic rival.

It will take place from 2:00am UK time and LBC will be bringing it to you live online and broadcast overnight on LBC News.

The debate, held in Cleveland Ohio, is the first of three tête-à-têtes ahead of the vote on 3 November.

Both Biden and Trump have said they are looking forward to the debate, which is set to last for an hour and a half.

Fox News host Chris Wallace will be hosting the event.

He also moderated a debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, and earned praised from both sides of the political spectrum for his rigorous questioning of both candidates.

Read more: Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court role

Read more: Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle after her election remarks

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in Cleveland. Picture: PA

Read more: David Lammy's moving tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Read more: US coronavirus deaths top 200,000

The pair will face off at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ohio has likely been chosen as the debate location as it has been a swing state over the past two decades.

However, Trump won there by eight points in 2016 and the state is seen to be becoming more solidly Republican due to its whiter, older population compared with the rest of the US.

The debate will have six 15-minute segments with no opening statements, and the first question will go to Trump.

Chris Wallace was in charge of selecting the six segments, which has been announced as - the records of President Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden, the supreme court, Covid-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities and the integrity of the election.

The vice presidential debate, where Kamala Harris will face off against Mike Pence, will be held on October 7 in Utah.

The second and third presidential debates will be held on October 15 in Florida and October 22 in Tennessee.