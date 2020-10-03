Trump claims he is 'very well' despite 'serious concerns' for his health

President Donald Trump has posted a video message on Twitter saying he is "doing very well" despite reports that officials have "serious concerns" about his health.

The US President was transferred from the White House to the Walter Reed Military Medical Centre on Friday via a short flight after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mr Trump, 74, was pictured wearing a face mask while walking unaided to the Marine One helicopter before departing Washington D.C. for the facility in Bethesda, Maryland.

It comes after he and First Lady Melania Trump were forced into self-isolation following positive tests for Covid-19.

In the video, posted on his Twitter account after 17 hours of uncharacteristic inactivity, the US leader thanked everybody for their "tremendous support".

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out," he said.

"The First Lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you."

Mr Trump will spend the next few days at the military facility as a precautionary measure and will remain in charge of the US Government as there has been no transfer of powers to Vice President Mike Pence.

However, reports have emerged from the White House that say officials have "serious concerns" about his health.

It came after his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared a letter from the president's doctor, who said: "As of this afternoon, the president remains fatigued but in good spirits."

The physician told Ms McEnany the US leader was being treated with "a single eight-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail".

It was also revealed that presidential rival Joe Biden and his wife had tested negative for the virus, despite taking part in a debate with Mr Trump earlier in the week.

The Democratic candidate's campaign team decided to remove all negative political adverts about the president while he is ill with coronavirus.

Speaking during a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a key swing state, Mr Biden said he sent his prayers to his rival and the First Lady.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, behind VP Pence, has been contacted on the protocols of continuity of government if Mr Trump becomes incapacitated.

The president's second son, Eric Trump, wrote on Twitter: "@realdonaldtrump is a true warrior. He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day.

"I ask you to join me in praying for his recovery. I have never been more proud of someone and what they have had to endure."

His daughter Ivanka also took to Twitter to support her father: "You are a warrior and will beat this. I love you dad."

Former President Barack Obama extended his best wishes to his successor: "Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need and are on the path to a speedy recovery.

"Obviously, we’re in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there’s a lot at stake, let’s remember that we’re all Americans. We’re all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party."

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un also reportedly sent his regards to the US leader, saying he hopes he and Melania recover "as soon as possible".

