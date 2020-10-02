Live

Donald Trump and Melania have coronavirus - updates LIVE

Donald Trump and wife Melania have coronavirus. Picture: PA

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

The news comes a month before the US election, with a presidential debate on Oct 15 now in question.

Donald Trump said he and his wife will be going into quarantine and will begin their "recovery process."

Follow all the developments and reaction to the story live below...