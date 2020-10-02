Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Donald Trump and Melania have coronavirus - updates LIVE
2 October 2020, 07:53 | Updated: 2 October 2020, 07:57
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.
The news comes a month before the US election, with a presidential debate on Oct 15 now in question.
Donald Trump said he and his wife will be going into quarantine and will begin their "recovery process."
