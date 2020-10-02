Live

Donald Trump and Melania have coronavirus - updates LIVE

2 October 2020, 07:53 | Updated: 2 October 2020, 07:57

Donald Trump and wife Melania have coronavirus
Donald Trump and wife Melania have coronavirus. Picture: PA

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

The news comes a month before the US election, with a presidential debate on Oct 15 now in question.

Donald Trump said he and his wife will be going into quarantine and will begin their "recovery process."

READ MORE: Trump confirms he's tested positive for Covid-19

Follow all the developments and reaction to the story live below...

