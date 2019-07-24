New Prime Minister Boris Johnson Appoints Key Cabinet Posts

Boris Johnson appoints Ministers. Picture: PA

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has started to appoint top members of his new Cabinet who will help him deliver Brexit and the key points in his speech.

Sajid Javid will take the keys to Number 11 Downing Street as the new Chancellor.

Sajid Javid arriving for his meeting with Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

Priti Patel has been appointed Home Secretary.

Priti Patel is the new Home Secretary. Picture: PA

Dominic Raab has been appointed Foreign Secretary, replacing Jeremy Hunt who will return to the backbenches. He has also been made First Secretary of State.

Dominic Raab is the new Foreign Secretary. Picture: PA

Stephen Barclay retains his position as Brexit Secretary.

Stephen Barclay will keep his job as Brexit Secretary. Picture: PA

Michael Gove has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Michael Gove entering Downing Street. Picture: PA

Ben Wallace is taking over as Defence Secretary.

Ben Wallace is the new Defence Secretary. Picture: PA

Liz Truss becomes International Trade Secretary.

Liz Truss entering Downing Street. Picture: PA

Matt Hancock keeps his job as Health Secretary, while Downing Street confirm Theresa Villiers has been appointed the Environment Secretary.

Matt Hancock. Picture: PA

During a speech on the steps of Downing Street Boris Johnson made a string of ambitious promises on social care, police numbers, higher wages and not least on delivering Brexit, following a series of sackings and resignations the new Prime Minister has started to appoint his top team.