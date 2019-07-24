New Prime Minister Boris Johnson Appoints Key Cabinet Posts
24 July 2019, 18:39 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 20:13
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has started to appoint top members of his new Cabinet who will help him deliver Brexit and the key points in his speech.
Sajid Javid will take the keys to Number 11 Downing Street as the new Chancellor.
Priti Patel has been appointed Home Secretary.
Dominic Raab has been appointed Foreign Secretary, replacing Jeremy Hunt who will return to the backbenches. He has also been made First Secretary of State.
Stephen Barclay retains his position as Brexit Secretary.
Michael Gove has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
Ben Wallace is taking over as Defence Secretary.
Liz Truss becomes International Trade Secretary.
Matt Hancock keeps his job as Health Secretary, while Downing Street confirm Theresa Villiers has been appointed the Environment Secretary.
During a speech on the steps of Downing Street Boris Johnson made a string of ambitious promises on social care, police numbers, higher wages and not least on delivering Brexit, following a series of sackings and resignations the new Prime Minister has started to appoint his top team.