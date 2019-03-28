Who Will Take Over From Theresa May? Runners And Riders For The Tory Leadership

28 March 2019, 14:31

Michael Gove, Dominic Raab and Boris Johnson are amongst the favourites to take over from Theresa May
Michael Gove, Dominic Raab and Boris Johnson are amongst the favourites to take over from Theresa May. Picture: PA

Theresa May says she will step down as leader of the Conservative party if MPs back her deal, but who will take over? We’ve been looking at the runners and riders.

In a speech to backbencher MPs on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said: "I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party."

A poll conducted earlier this month by the grassroots website Conservative Home put Boris Johnson favourite to succeed Mrs May.

The former Foreign Secretary came ahead of fellow Brexiteers Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.

Current Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt are also in the running.

Who are the favourites to succeed Theresa May as Conservative leader?

Name: Boris Johnson
Age: 54
Odds: 4/1
About: The former Foreign Secretary resigned his government role to oppose the PM’s Brexit deal. He has appeal amongst Conservative members, but is not as popular amongst MPs. After Mrs May announced she would step down, Mr Johnson switched to backing the deal.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty

Name: Michael Gove
Age: 51
Odds: 7/2
About: The Environment Secretary recently became bookies’ favourite after claims he was to be installed as caretaker PM. He was a leading Brexit campaigner in the 2016 referendum and supports the Withdrawal Agreement.

Michael Gove
Michael Gove. Picture: Getty

Name: Dominic Raab
Age: 45
Odds: 8/1
About: Mr Raab was the second Brexit Secretary to resign from the government and a vocal critic of the deal. Despite Mrs May’s pledge to stand down, he is still opposing the agreement, calling for a “legally binding exit from the backstop”.

Dominic Raab
Dominic Raab. Picture: Getty

Name: Jeremy Hunt
Age: 52
Odds: 8/1
About: The former Health Secretary turned Foreign Secretary was a Remain supporter but says he has since changed his mind. In 2017, he told LBC the “arrogance” of the EU during the negotiations had made him switch sides.

Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt. Picture: Getty

Name: Sajid Javid
Age: 49
Odds: 9/1
About: The Home Secretary is the fourth favourite amongst Conservative members, according to the most recent poll. Despite campaigning for Remain, his support for Brexit since has seen his ranking improve.

Sajid Javid
Sajid Javid. Picture: Getty

Outsiders:

Name: Matt Hancock
Age: 40
Odds: 20/1
Position: Health Secretary & MP West Suffolk.

Matt Hancock
Matt Hancock. Picture: Getty

Name: Andrea Leadsom
Age: 55
Odds: 20/1
Position: Leader of the House of Commons, runner-up in last Tory leadership election & MP for South Northamptonshire.

Andrea Leadsom
Andrea Leadsom. Picture: Getty

Name: Amber Rudd
Age: 55
Odds: 25/1
Position: Work and Pensions Secretary & MP for Hastings and Rye.

Amber Rudd
Amber Rudd. Picture: Getty

Name: David Lidington
Age: 62
Odds: 20/1
Position: Defacto deputy Prime Minister and MP for Aylesbury.

David Lidington
David Lidington. Picture: Getty

Name: Jacob Rees-Mogg (has since ruled himself out)
Age: 49
Odds: 33/1
Position: MP for North East Somerset & chairman of the European Research Group.

Jacob Rees-Mogg
Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: Getty

