Anna Soubry brands Labour as "a pitiful, absolutely hopeless opposition"

29 December 2019, 15:04

Anna Soubry said that Labour was a weak opposition party and democracy requires a strong parliamentary opposition.

Anna Soubry said: "Whatever your view of where we are now, with that huge majority, we need a strong opposition."

She explained: "It's good for democracy, it's good for government, and any Conservative worth their salt will tell you that it is it will be good for this new Conservative government."

Soubry continued: "One of the biggest problems that we have had in the last three years is that we have had a pitiful, absolutely hopeless opposition under the stewardship and leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.

"He has been the biggest problem in failing to be that strong opposition."

Picture: PA

She continued: "What happened was that the likes of people like me, we became the unofficial opposition, and we were very much aware of that.

"That was not what we really wanted to be because we knew that there was this thing called Her Majesty's Opposition who were failing."

