Corbyn Supporters Plan Tom Watson Speech Walkout At Labour Party Conference

Tom Watson, who recently overcame an attempt to remove his position as deputy leader, is now facing a walkout from Corbyn supporters at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton.

A leaflet that was being handed out outside the conference venue urges Jeremy Corbyn supporters to protest during Tom Watson's speech.

The speech, which is expected to begin at 2.15pm, will stage a "pro-Corbyn rally outside the Grand Hotel".

It is being organised by the Labour left alliance.

The leaflet accuses Tom Watson of being "on the wrong side" of the battle for the future of the Labour party.

It reads that "Tom Watson has done everything in his power to sabotage and undermine" Jeremy Corbyn.

The protest, it says, is to "show, with a variety of actions, that Tom Watson does not speak for us".

It is calling on him to resign.

The protest is, in one part, a walkout.

Some delegates, however, "may stay and sing 'Oh, Jeremy Corbyn'" and others may "boycott Watson's speech all together."

Tom is a danger to the Labour Party.



