Senior Labour MEP Will Vote Against "Ill-Advised" Plot To Oust Tom Watson

The Leader of the European Parliamentary Labour Party will vote against abolishing the role of Deputy Leader because it is "not good practice" to bring rule changes about in such a way.

Richard Corbett explained to LBC presenter Andrew Castle how the Labour party has just gone through a 'democracy review' - and doing something at "the very last minute" wouldn't be in the spirit of the review.

He said: "Suddenly coming up with it one day, voting on it the next day and suddenly making a radical change like abolishing a key position in the Labour party... I don't think that's very sensible."

Senior Labour MEP Will Vote Against "Ill-Advised" Plot To Oust Tom Watson. Picture: pa

Andrew asked Corbett: "This motion would not be there if Tom Watson was on board with Jeremy Corbyn, right?"

He responded: "That's one of the reasons why there is a controversy over the position of the Deputy Leader.

"Everybody can see that Jeremy and Tom don't always get on very well.

I think some people are, perhaps, over-zealous in wanting to address that situation."