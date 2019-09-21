Senior Labour MEP Will Vote Against "Ill-Advised" Plot To Oust Tom Watson

21 September 2019, 08:48 | Updated: 21 September 2019, 08:50

The Leader of the European Parliamentary Labour Party will vote against abolishing the role of Deputy Leader because it is "not good practice" to bring rule changes about in such a way.

Richard Corbett explained to LBC presenter Andrew Castle how the Labour party has just gone through a 'democracy review' - and doing something at "the very last minute" wouldn't be in the spirit of the review.

He said: "Suddenly coming up with it one day, voting on it the next day and suddenly making a radical change like abolishing a key position in the Labour party... I don't think that's very sensible."

Senior Labour MEP Will Vote Against "Ill-Advised" Plot To Oust Tom Watson
Senior Labour MEP Will Vote Against "Ill-Advised" Plot To Oust Tom Watson. Picture: pa

Andrew asked Corbett: "This motion would not be there if Tom Watson was on board with Jeremy Corbyn, right?"

He responded: "That's one of the reasons why there is a controversy over the position of the Deputy Leader.

"Everybody can see that Jeremy and Tom don't always get on very well.

I think some people are, perhaps, over-zealous in wanting to address that situation."

Comments

Loading...
Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

LBC Latest

"It Was News To Me": Dawn Butler Admits Moves To Abolish Tom Watson's Role Were A Surprise

"It Was News To Me": Dawn Butler Admits Surprise At Moves To Abolish Tom Watson's Role

Historic day of climate strikes is unlikely to move Donald Trump

Trump approves deployment of US forces in Saudi Arabia

Labour MPs furious over 'outrageous' vote to abolish Watson's post