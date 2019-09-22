Trade Union Head Promises Labour Will Have The "Most Radical Programme Since 1945"

22 September 2019, 15:31

Manuel Cortes of the TSSA union told Andrew Castle that this 'radical' programme is Labour's "winning formula".

He said: "The Tories have got nothing new to offer and Labour is offering the British people a new economic settlement that works in the favour of the many, not the few"

Andrew remarked: "That's well said, Manuel!"

Listing off a few of the proposals, Andrew mentioned a four day week, basic universal income, public spending increases and the closure of independent schools.

Trade Union Head Promises Labour Will Have The "Most Radical Programme Since 1945". Picture: PA

Manuel Cortes said: "What's not to like?"

Andrew responded: "Plenty."

Cortes then said: "That might be your opinion but I think the millions of people who will be voting for us might disagree with you."

