Trade Union Head Promises Labour Will Have The "Most Radical Programme Since 1945"

Manuel Cortes of the TSSA union told Andrew Castle that this 'radical' programme is Labour's "winning formula".

He said: "The Tories have got nothing new to offer and Labour is offering the British people a new economic settlement that works in the favour of the many, not the few"

Andrew remarked: "That's well said, Manuel!"

Listing off a few of the proposals, Andrew mentioned a four day week, basic universal income, public spending increases and the closure of independent schools.

Trade Union Head Promises Labour Will Have The "Most Radical Programme Since 1945". Picture: PA

Manuel Cortes said: "What's not to like?"

Andrew responded: "Plenty."

Cortes then said: "That might be your opinion but I think the millions of people who will be voting for us might disagree with you."