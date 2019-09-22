Trade Union Head Promises Labour Will Have The "Most Radical Programme Since 1945"
22 September 2019, 15:31
Manuel Cortes of the TSSA union told Andrew Castle that this 'radical' programme is Labour's "winning formula".
He said: "The Tories have got nothing new to offer and Labour is offering the British people a new economic settlement that works in the favour of the many, not the few"
Andrew remarked: "That's well said, Manuel!"
Listing off a few of the proposals, Andrew mentioned a four day week, basic universal income, public spending increases and the closure of independent schools.
Manuel Cortes said: "What's not to like?"
Andrew responded: "Plenty."
Cortes then said: "That might be your opinion but I think the millions of people who will be voting for us might disagree with you."