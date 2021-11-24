Live

PMQs live: Boris Johnson faces key test amid fallout from 'shambolic' speech

24 November 2021, 11:04 | Updated: 24 November 2021, 11:55

Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer today at PMQs amid intense scrutiny after a series of damaging public missteps.

No10 has been forced to issue a statement of assurance that the Prime Minister is "well" and "still has a grip" to carry on serving the public, amid Tory criticism of his leadership and a series of scandals.

There are reports Tory MPs – including one whip – have claimed letters of no confidence had already been submitted against him.

Watch PMQs live at the top of this page from midday

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stella Creasy told James O'Brien people could be deterred from politics

MP barred from bringing baby to Commons hits out at 'system built for men'
Stella Creasy took her child into the Chamber.

Row breaks out after Labour MP Stella Creasy told her baby isn't allowed in Commons
Yvette Cooper share what the inquiry behind the migrants crisis had uncovered so far.

Yvette Cooper reveals English Channel migrant drone patrols only happen on weekdays
Hexham, Richmond-upon-Thames, Harrogate and Hove are the four happiest places to live in England

Happiest places to live in UK revealed after pandemic made people 're-evaluate' their lives
Bobbi-Anne McLeod's brother has spoken out following the discovery of a body.

Brother's tribute to 'beautiful and talented' Bobbi-Anne McLeod as two men are arrested
Priti Patel's Home Office should be stripped of the Windrush compensation scheme

'Truly shocking': Just one in 20 Windrush scandal victims have been given any money
Lissie Harper has campaigned for two years after Andrew was killed in the line of duty

'Andrew would be proud': Harper's Law will see criminals who kill police jailed for life
A man has been charged with intentional homicide over the Waukesha parade tragedy

Child, 8, dies after US Christmas parade crash as man charged with intentional homicide
Dominic Raab has dismissed claims Boris Johnson has been the subject of a number of no confidence letters

Raab dismisses PM no confidence letters as 'tittle tattle' as party rating plummets
Dominic Raab defended Harper's Law

Raab: Harper’s Law isn’t blurring lines between murder and manslaughter