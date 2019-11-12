ANALYSIS: Theo Usherwood explains the likelihood of a Remain alliance

LBC's Theo Usherwood explains the Leave alliance - and the likelihood of a Remain alliance.

Nigel Farage announced yesterday that the Brexit Party will not stand in 317 Tory-held seats in the general election after announcing on Friday the party would be putting a candidate in every UK constituency.

The leader told Eddie Mair that he'd made this decision to prevent a vote split between his party and the Conservatives, leading to Remain parties getting elected in these seats, ultimately leading to no Brexit - he called this his "unilateral Leave alliance."

But what would happen if the Remain parties team up for a Remain alliance? LBC's political editor Theo Usherwood explains.