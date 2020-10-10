Coronavirus UK: the key statistics you need to know

Coronavirus is spreading widely again in the UK. Picture: PA

The coronavirus crisis has so far claimed over 50,000 lives in England and Wales alone, the lockdown to tackle it also sparked the largest recession in UK history.

LBC takes a look at the key numbers you need to know at this stage in the pandemic, with over 1m deaths and 30m cases, according to Johns Hopkins university.

All of the data below are supplied by the ONS

Total deaths

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 52,856 COVID-19 deaths registered in England and Wales, up to 25 September 2020 (29,106 men and 23,750 women).

The majority of deaths involving COVID-19 have been among people aged 65 years and over (47,200 out of 52,856).

The data are based on deaths registered in England and Wales and include all deaths where “COVID-19” was mentioned on death certificates.

2,544 people have died in Scotland and 906 people in Northern Ireland up to October 9.

Over 50,000 people have died in England and Wales. Picture: ONS

Percentage testing positive for coronavirus

The most recent modelled estimate shows the number of infections in England has increased rapidly in recent weeks, according to the ONS.

The percentage of people infected shows a second spike heading into winter. Picture: ONS

Total cases

According to the World Health organisation the UK has seen 561,819 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Highest death rate among black men

The death rate for people with coronavirus is highest among black men and men of Bangladeshi/Pakistani origin

Death rates broken down by ethnicity. Picture: ONS

Infection rates highest among teenagers and young adults

Percentage of the population testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on nose and throat swabs, daily, by age group since 21 August 2020.

The ONS said there are higher infection rates in the North East, North West, and Yorkshire and The Humber.

It estimated 6,100 people in Wales had COVID-19 during the same period, around 1 in 500 people. These are figures are similar to those of the previous week.

In Northern Ireland, during the most recent two weeks 18 September to 1 October, the ONS estimated that 0.22% had COVID-19, or around 1 in 500 people.

Young adults are spreading the disease. Picture: ONS

GDP, August 2020

GDP grew by 2.1% in August 2020 as lockdown measures continued to ease, lower than analysts' predictions. However it was the fourth consecutive monthly increase following a record fall of 19.5% in April.

GDP is still 9.2per cent below pre-pandemic levels. Picture: ONS

Coronavirus deadlier than flu and pneumonia

COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death in more than three times as many deaths than flu and pneumonia comibined.

Coronavirus has killed more people than flu and pneumonia combined. Picture: ONS

Mental health struggles

Anxiety scores for adults have increased to their highest level since April.

Of those who reported that their wellbeing has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, 63% said they felt stressed or anxious, while 64% said they felt worried about the future.36% of adults said they had high anxiety levels, according to the ONS.

Anxiety in the public is rising again as we head towards winter. Picture: ONS

Except where stated, all data in the piece supplied by the ONS up to date as of October 9 2020.