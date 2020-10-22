Coronavirus UK: What time is Rishi Sunak's statement and what will he say?

22 October 2020, 08:15 | Updated: 22 October 2020, 08:19

Rishi Sunak is to make a Commons statement later
Rishi Sunak is to make a Commons statement later. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Chancellor is set to announce a new support package for businesses affected by Tier 2 restrictions.

Rishi Sunak will unveil a new plan to help firms, particularly pubs and restaurants, who have seen their trade drop as a result of the social restrictions in the "high" Covid-19 category.

What time is Rishi Sunak's statement?

The Chancellor will address the House of Commons at around 1130am today following a business roundtable event this morning.

What is he expected to say?

It is reported he will unveil financial measures to help businesses in Tier 2 regions, following complaints from industry leaders and MPs that thousands of jobs were at risk ahead of Christmas.

The Chancellor's spokesperson said: "The Chancellor is due to update the House of Commons on the economic situation, in particular, and so far as it relates to the new restrictions.

"And, what we have always said is that our package of support is always flexible and always up for review to make sure that it is dealing with the situation as it evolves."

For Tier 3, the government will pay employees 66% of their wage, with the employer still contributing to pensions and National Insurance.

At present, companies in Tier 2 can only claim on a scheme where employers have to pay around 55% of staff wages with a smaller subsidy from Government, while still being subject to bans on household mixing indoors.

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will speak at a press conference later

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson’s press conference and what is he expected to say?

1 day ago

More areas could be placed under Tier 3 lockdown

Which areas could be next for Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions?

1 day ago

UK News

See more UK News

The man unfurled the banners on the side of Big Ben

'Anti-tier 3 lockdown' activist climbs Big Ben sparking police response

20 mins ago

The equalities minister will outline later the measures being taken to protect those at risk

Structural racism 'not a reasonable explanation' for BAME Covid risk, says expert

35 mins ago

Rishi Sunak is set to unveil new measures

Chancellor to unveil support package for businesses in Tier 2

3 hours ago

FBI directors have warned US voters about interference from Russia and Iran

Russia and Iran have 'obtained voter information' to meddle in US election

8 hours ago

Coronavirus vaccine trials have restarted after the death of a volunteer

Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine trials restart after volunteer death in Brazil

10 hours ago

EU criminals who have been sentenced to over one year will be barred

EU criminals could be barred from entering the UK post-Brexit

11 hours ago